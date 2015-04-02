KVHP Chooses Future-Proof Automation System From NVerzion

Unlike a Channel-in-a-Box Solution, NVerzion CLASS Features Modular Architecture That Eliminates Points of Failure in the File-Based Workflow, Keeping the Station On-Air 24/7

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 31, 2015 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KVHP, the Fox-affiliated television station in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has replaced its automation system with a future-proof solution from NVerzion during its recent migration to an all-HD infrastructure. Featuring unparalleled flexibility and modularity, NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) enables the station to control a variety of third-party equipment while making a seamless transition to HD, resulting in increased operational efficiencies, reduced CAPEX and OPEX, and a crystal-clear HD broadcast for viewers.

"When we stepped into the HD world, it was the perfect time to replace the existing automation system -- which had just received an end of life sentence from the manufacturer -- with a modern platform designed to optimize our file-based workflow," said Justin Toney, assistant chief engineer at KVHP. "NVerzion's CLASS came highly recommended to our station from multiple users as well as our system integrator Heartland Video Systems. Since installing the platform, we've dramatically streamlined processing and playout of file-based content; simplified the organization of multiservice metadata; and eliminated manual segmenting, speeding up operations and improving our on-air presentation."

KVHP is using NVerzion CLASS to handle all master control and playout operations for its main channel as well as The CW, a subchannel of KVHP. The NVerzion system, which was installed by system integrator Heartland Video Systems, includes: NControl on-air playlists, NGest professional dubbing and recording software, NView database viewer, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NBase SQL media database manager, NTime time-driven event scheduling, NCommand machine status and control, NConvert manual and automated traffic interface, NCompass ingest manager, and EMC-NT Ethernet machine control.

NVerzion's CLASS solution features an open architecture, enabling KVHP to control third-party equipment, including a Harmonic Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort(TM) integrated channel playout system. In addition, the NVerzion solution automatically manages the processing and playout of file-based content received from FTP servers as well as Pathfire(R) and PitchBlue(R) content delivery systems. By providing KVHP with total control over all master control and playout operations, NVerzion's automation system maximizes operational efficiencies.

The modular architecture of CLASS keeps KVHP and The CW subchannel on-air 24/7, eliminating any single point of failure within the station's file-based workflow. Through the modularity of NVerzion's automation system, KVHP has the flexibility to add more features and perform additional infrastructure upgrades as needed. In the future, the station can easily support additional channels and subchannels leveraging the scalability of CLASS.

"KVHP came to NVerzion looking for an alternative to a channel-in-a-box solution, and CLASS delivers a flexible, reliable, and future-proof automation solution that fits the station's exact requirements," said Reed Haslam, director of sales and marketing at NVerzion. "Now that the station is spending less time on tasks like segmenting and metadata management, they can focus their attention on more crucial business operations to provide a superior on-air presentation to viewers."

