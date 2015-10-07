Kodak Names Steve Bellamy President of Motion Picture and Entertainment

Strategic appointment demonstrates Kodak's commitment to motion picture film and ambitious growth in the entertainment sector

ROCHESTER, NY (October 7, 2015) - Kodak announced today the appointment of Steve Bellamy as its new president of Motion Picture and Entertainment. Based in Los Angeles, Bellamy will be responsible for growing and deepening Kodak's relationships with creative luminaries and business leaders in the entertainment industry, working on creative advocacy programs, creating partnerships and new business models, and developing Kodak-branded solutions for the entertainment industry.

A serial entrepreneur and award-winning media creator, Bellamy founded The Tennis Channel, The Ski Channel, The Surf Channel and The Skate Channel television networks and is truly a creative executive. A lover of film and music, he is a prolific creator in both mediums. As a writer/director, his movies have won over 40 global film festivals, from Amsterdam to Canada to Mexico and the United States. He has personally won six best director awards including the Las Vegas International Film Festival. In all, he has shepherded over 10,000 hours of content creation. As a songwriter and recording artist, Bellamy has toured the country, had singles on commercial radio and his work is regularly found on film and television. He has spent the last six years as CEO of Action Sport Networks and will remain the chairman of that business.

"I'm thrilled and relieved that Kodak remains committed to keeping film alive and well," said filmmaker JJ Abrams. "It only feels right that film remain an available option in the world of filmmaking. And Steve Bellamy is an ideal talent to help realize this priority."

At Kodak, Bellamy will work with Andrew Evenski, Kodak president and general manager of Entertainment and Commercial Film, to create deeper relationships with Hollywood's film and television studios. Both will report to Steven Overman, president of the Consumer and Film Division.

"Kodak has always been driven by bringing innovation to a wide range of industries, and Steve Bellamy will help us deliver leading creative solutions to the entertainment industry," said Overman. "Steve brings a combination of creativity, industry experience and entrepreneurial success to our business."

"Film is a vital part of Kodak's culture and we are pleased to welcome Steve on board to help us grow this business," said Evenski. "Steve's hands-on experience in the entertainment industry will help us to create new opportunities for motion picture film."

"This is a huge win for Kodak," said Kodak Chief Executive Officer Jeff Clarke. "His relationships, access to talent and the love of film make Steve the perfect person to spearhead the next chapter of this storied division of Kodak. The initial group of filmmakers we have spoken to are ecstatic that he is onboard!"

"The Kodak brand is iconic in the film business," added Bellamy. "My main goal is to make sure that film remains a viable and reasonable option for those artists who want to continue to shoot on the medium."