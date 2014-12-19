Kelly Fair Named Wohler Vice President of Sales

Fair Will Focus on Wohler's Baseband and Stream-Based Product Ranges

SAN FRANCISCO -- Dec. 18, 2014 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the appointment of Kelly Fair as the vice president of sales, Wohler. In this role, Fair will take on responsibility for Wohler's baseband and stream-based products, including the company's acclaimed AMP2 Series audio and video monitors and MPEG Series transport stream monitoring and analysis systems. He will work alongside Craig Newbury, vice president of sales, RadiantGrid, the division of the company responsible for Wohler's file-based product portfolio.

"Kelly is a highly respected, connected, and experienced sales and marketing executive with a proven ability to formulate and set objectives that fuel success," said Carl J. Dempsey, president and CEO of Wohler. "His skill in strategic planning, his expertise in developing and managing distribution and sales channels, his ability to lead product management, and his experience in building training programs will all be valuable to our worldwide sales team and the clients it serves."

Prior to joining Wohler, Fair served as head of sales, North America, for Riedel Communications. During his eight years with Riedel, Fair developed the company's direct sales strategy; built a national sales team; implemented a variety of programs to improve product development and distributor and user training; and guided the company in achieving a staggering U.S. revenue increase of 900 percent over seven years. Fair earlier held the role of southwestern U.S. district sales manager, professional products, at Sennheiser Electronics Corporation.

Fair is based at Wohler's Hayward, California, headquarters and reports directly to Dempsey.

More information about Wohler and its product portfolio is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began more than 30 years ago with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio monitoring product, and it continues today through the company's continued development of unique solutions that span the baseband, stream, and file-based domains and include advanced monitoring solutions for video, audio, and captioning applications; solutions for IP monitoring, encoding, and decoding; and the award-winning RadiantGrid(TM) platform for efficient file-based content transformation and distribution. Together, Wohler's advanced, cost-effective confidence monitoring and media transformation products ensure high-quality production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/Wohler-KellyFair-VPofSales.jpg

Photo Caption: Wohler Vice President of Sales, Kelly Fair