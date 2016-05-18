KEDT-TV Breathes New Life Into File-Based Workflow, Increasing Operational Efficiency With NVerzion

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 17, 2016 -- NVerzion(R), a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that KEDT-TV, the PBS television station operated by South Texas Public Broadcasting System, has deployed a new automation system from NVerzion to increase operational efficiencies. KEDT is using NVerzion's Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) platform to streamline a variety of critical tasks, such as recording, scheduling, playback, and non-real-time (NRT) delivery. Featuring a flexible, scalable architecture, NVerzion's solution will enable the station to support additional channels in the future, reducing CAPEX and OPEX and ensuring a high-quality presentation for viewers.

"When our previous automation system reached its end-of-life, it was important to find a flexible and future-proof solution to continue offering our viewers a window to the world and local community," said Bob Scott, director of engineering and operations at KEDT-TV. "NVerzion CLASS automation provides reliability that is second-to-none and gives us the flexibility to control a wide range of third-party equipment. The system also supports advanced functionalities such as satellite file transfers from PBS via NRT, which we were not equipped to handle previously."

KEDT is using NVerzion CLASS to support its main HD channel and one SD subchannel. The solution includes a variety of hardware and software components, including: NControl(TM) on-air playlists, NGest(TM) professional dubbing and recording software, NPoint(TM) Direct video preparation software and media events capabilities, NBase(TM) SQL media database manager, NView(TM) database viewer, NCommand(TM) machine status and control, NConvert(TM) traffic interface, NTime(TM) time-driven event scheduling, EMC Ethernet Machine Control, and a CPIM creative protocol interface module for XML traffic communications.

With CLASS, KEDT can control the entire file-based workflow, including third-party equipment such as a Harmonic Spectrum(TM) ChannelPort video server, Utah Scientific UTAH-400 Series router, Sony IMX and HDCAM video recorders, and Myers ProTrack traffic system.

A key feature that KEDT finds useful is the CLASS platform's ability to support file transfers via NRT, a more efficient delivery method than it was used to. Leveraging CLASS, whenever there is a new program available on the PBS NRT distribution system, the station can schedule and transfer it over to its server automatically. Another significant factor that led to KEDT choosing CLASS is the platform's new NPoint Direct functionality that allows stations to accurately time secondary events such as banners and crawls on the clip timeline during the QC process, without the need for additional video server ports.

"We are very happy with our decision to install NVerzion automation," said Don Dunlap, general manager at KEDT. "The NVerzion team went out of its way to customize the automation system for our specific application, reducing the learning curve for station staff. All in all, the technical support, training, and installation experience has been nothing short of exceptional."

NVerzion's automation system guarantees the consistency of KEDT's on-air presentation by eliminating any single point of failure within the broadcaster's file-based workflow. The station can easily bypass any piece of dysfunctional equipment to ensure flawless on-air broadcast. Featuring a flexible, modular design, CLASS also allows KEDT to add features and perform infrastructure upgrades, with the scalability to support additional channels and subchannels. In fact, KEDT is already planning to control a third channel for Delmar College in the near future.

"KEDT is a growing PBS station that was looking to maximize efficiency and cost savings," said Reed Haslam, director, sales and marketing, NVerzion. "By placing CLASS at the heart of its file-based workflow, KEDT has significantly sped up operations. Through its unique ability to mimic the look and feel of other end-of-life automation systems, CLASS allows television stations like KEDT to pick up right where they left off, with no changes to their existing workflow and minimal training, resulting in a flawless on-air presentation."

More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion(R) (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion(R) is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamline an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS(TM)) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. Powered by 25 years of engineering excellence, all NVerzion systems are also backed with worldwide training, superior customer service, and life-time engineering support.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/NVerzion/NVerzion-CLASS.jpg

Photo Caption: NVerzion CLASS(TM) Platform

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=KEDT-TV%20Breathes%20New%20Life%20Into%20File-Based%20Workflow,%20Increasing%20Operational%20Efficiency%20With%20NVerzion%20-%20http://goo.gl/MsRfPQ

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.