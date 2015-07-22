The Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society Announces Launch of New York City Chapter of Mentorship Program Pairing Senior Executives with JHRTS Members

NEW YORK, NY, July 21, 2015 – The Junior Hollywood Radio & Television Society (JHRTS), the premier networking and information forum for assistants through coordinators and junior executive levels from all areas in the entertainment industry, is set to launch its inaugural Professional Mentorship Program, it was announced today by Hollywood Radio & Television Society (HRTS) Executive Director, Dave Ferrara. Following the success of the Los Angeles Chapter, now in its fifth year, the goals of this initiative are to pair JHRTS members with senior level executives within our industry for one-on-one mentoring with each cycle lasting the duration of the season and/or year.

The newly launched JHRTS NY Mentorship Program Co-Chairs are Eden Sutley, Associate Producer at Turner Broadcasting, Julia Bodner, Assistant to Bradley Singer at WME Entertainment, and Shannon Vayo, Executive Assistant, at Lynda Obst Productions.

Throughout the program, there will be opportunities for mentees to work with their mentor in person to: develop a clear picture of what it takes to build a career in the media industry, find out how to be more effective in your position with an eye towards advancement, formulate ideas and make new connections, and brainstorm ideas on where to focus one’s energy.

“The JHRTS offers invaluable insight into the entertainment industry as its members get their feet wet in the various fields,” HRTS Executive Director Dave Ferrara said, “the relationships and connections created by the program—successfully launched in Los Angeles five years prior—have made a profound impact not only on young executives but also made great impression on senior executives.”

The JHRTS NY Mentorship Program is open to current JHRTS members through July 23, 2015.

About JHRTS:

JHRTS is the junior membership of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society (HRTS). Launched in 2000, JHRTS is the premier networking and information forum and the JHRTS membership is exclusive to the assistant through coordinator and Jr. executive levels from the entertainment industry, including television studios, networks, agencies, new media and production companies. JHRTS’ year round activities include panels and roundtable discussions with entertainment industry leaders, networking events and various other social and charitable activities to help foster the development of the next generation of industry leaders. For more information, please consult the website at www.jhrts.com.

The great contribution the Hollywood Radio and Television Society (HRTS) has made to its members, the entertainment industry and the community at large is well recognized. The creation of a junior membership division continues this tradition of community-building, and allows HRTS to do what no other organization ever has; to nurture those young professionals working in the industry, the future of HRTS and the media industry.

