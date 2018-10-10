Julina Tatlock to Present Keynote at SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition

LOS ANGELES and WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Oct. 9, 2018 — SMPTE®, the organization whose standards work has supported a century of advances in entertainment technology and whose membership spans the globe, today announced that Julina Tatlock, an award-winning writer-producer, virtual reality (VR) director, and social TV specialist, will present the keynote address at the SMPTE 2018 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition (SMPTE 2018), which will run from Oct. 22-25 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in downtown Los Angeles.

Tatlock specializes in producing and directing VR, creating social media and web-based narrative games for movies and broadcast properties, as well as collaborating with developers on integrating new tech intellectual property into popular interactive stories. During her SMPTE 2018 keynote presentation, she will discuss the ways that content creation and entertainment production can leverage emerging technologies. Tatlock will address topics such as how best to evaluate what might be the next popular entertainment technology and platform as well as how to write, direct, and build for technology and platforms that don't exist yet.

"Julina is at the forefront of transmedia storytelling and multiplatform content creation for digital and social media," said SMPTE Education Vice President-Elect Sara Kudrle also of Imagine Communications. "Through her work as an interactive story creator, a digital strategist, a game designer, and writer and producer, Julina is utilizing new technology and platforms to transform how content is created and consumed. Her keynote presentation will provide SMPTE 2018 attendees with a rich and rare perspective on how leading-edge creatives are working with next-gen technologies to redefine the very nature of media and entertainment."

Tatlock is CEO of 30 Ninjas, an award-winning immersive-entertainment company she founded along with director Doug Liman ("Bourne Identity," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Edge of Tomorrow," and "American Made," among others). 30 Ninjas creates original narratives and experiences in new technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality (VR, AR, MR) and location-based entertainment for clients including Warner Bros., USA Network, Universal Cable Productions, and Harper Collins.

Tatlock also is the executive producer and director of Episodes three and four of the six-part VR miniseries "Invisible," with production partners Condé Nast Entertainment, Jaunt VR, and Samsung. Before founding 30 Ninjas, she spent eight years at Oxygen Media, where she was vice president of programming strategy. In an earlier role with Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, Tatlock wrote and produced more than 100 of NBC's "Martha Stewart Living" morning show segments. Also, she has a black belt in taekwondo.

The keynote presentation by Tatlock will take place on Tues., Oct. 23 at 9 a.m., immediately following the SMPTE Annual General Membership Meeting. The keynote will set the tone for the technical conference sessions that explore the latest in media and entertainment technology.

Registration is open for both SMPTE 2018 and for the SMPTE 2018 Symposium, an all-day session that will precede the technical conference and exhibition on Oct. 22. Pre-registration pricing is available through Oct. 13. Further details are available at smpte2018.org.

About SMPTE®

For more than a century, the people of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers, or SMPTE (pronounced "simp-tee"), have sorted out the details of many significant advances in media and entertainment technology, from the introduction of "talkies" and color television to HD and UHD (4K, 8K) TV. Since its founding in 1916, SMPTE has received an Oscar® and multiple Emmy® Awards for its work in advancing moving-imagery engineering across the industry. SMPTE has developed thousands of standards, recommended practices, and engineering guidelines, more than 800 of which are currently in force today. SMPTE Time Code™ and the ubiquitous SMPTE Color Bars™ are just two examples of SMPTE's notable work. Now in its second century, SMPTE is shaping the next generation of standards and providing education for the industry to ensure interoperability as the industry evolves further into IT- and IP-based workflows.

SMPTE is a global professional association of technologists and creatives who drive the quality and evolution of motion imaging. Its membership today includes more than 7,000 individuals: motion-imaging executives, creatives, technologists, researchers, and students who volunteer their time and expertise to SMPTE's standards development and educational initiatives. A partnership with the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) connects SMPTE and its membership with the businesses and individuals who support the creation and finishing of media content. Information on joining SMPTE is available at smpte.org/join.

