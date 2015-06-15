Joseph Electronics Hires Todd Harrington to Manage Sales in West Central and Rocky Mountain Regions of U.S.

NILES, Ill. -- June 11, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced it has hired Todd Harrington as a regional sales engineer. In his new role, Harrington will be responsible for sales in Colorado, Texas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Kansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Montana, and he will also manage the account of mobile unit provider, NEP.

"This part of the United States is very active in terms of broadcast but has been underserved by our industry. Having Todd on our team is important as we double our efforts in this region," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "Todd's knowledge, wealth of experience, industry relationships, and integrity will be a key factor in further developing the region and will be a real benefit to our clients in those states."

Harrington has more than 40 years of experience in the broadcast industry in roles ranging from radio station owner, manager, and chief engineer to systems designer and integrator, all the while focused on the connectivity aspects of professional broadcast, audio, and video. Most recently he served as the national broadcast product sales manager for wire and cable manufacturer Lake Cable LLC, where he was responsible for introducing broadcast-specific products and solutions. Before that, he was the western territory manager for L-com Global Connectivity, with a customer base that included major broadcast and remote-production facilities; government, military, and contract suppliers; and aerospace and military installations. Harrington also spent 20 years at broadcast A/V cable manufacturer Gepco International where he developed three major territories and managed key accounts, including many of the major production truck providers and television networks.

Harrington is based in Denver.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

