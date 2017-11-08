Joseph Electronics Hires Joe Zajac as Business Development Manager

NILES, Ill. — Nov. 8, 2017 — Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions, today announced that Joe Zajac has come on board as business development manager. In that role, Zajac will work to expand JE's reach in the broadcast market and create new opportunities in other vertical markets.



"Over several decades, our team, products, and services have garnered great respect, and we're fortunate to have earned a place among the top fiber-solutions providers in the broadcast industry. We're looking not only to hone that position but to take our reputation for quality and service into new markets, and Joe is just the person to help us do it," said John Cleary, president of Joseph Electronics. "Joe's experience on both the operations and sales sides of the broadcast industry will be a great asset for us. And thanks to his years with Lemo, he also brings to the table invaluable insight into adjacent markets."



Zajac comes to JE after more than three years at Lemo, where he served as a territory account manager providing strategic guidance on Lemo connector products to companies throughout the Midwestern United States. Before Lemo, he worked at General Cable, where he went from market development manager to sales and application engineer to manager of operations during his tenure. Zajac's long career in the electronics business includes 14 years as operations manager and field engineer for Gepco International. Zajac offers well-rounded expertise in custom fiber assemblies that serve both professional broadcast and commercial AV users.



Further information about Joseph Electronics and the company's products and services is available at www.josephelectronics.com.



About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. JE also designs, manufactures, and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions — such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K fiber transport gear — for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JE can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Colorado, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.



Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.



