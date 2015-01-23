Joseph Electronics to Carry Full Line of VITEC Products

NILES, Ill. -- Jan. 21, 2015 -- Joseph Electronics (JE), the premier one-stop shop for the broadcast industry and provider of fiber termination and custom fiber solutions through Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), today announced an agreement with VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced digital video solutions for the broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment industries. Under the agreement, JE will serve as a VITEC solutions partner (VSP), supplying VITEC products -- including VITEC's EZ TV IPTV System -- throughout North America.

"The Internet has transformed the way our customers deliver and manage video channels, not only for external viewers, but for internal audiences too. IPTV is a great alternative to traditional RF CATV systems and has been very popular with stadiums and broadcasters alike," said Yohay Hahamy, president and CEO of Joseph Electronics. "VITEC's modular EZ TV IPTV System is, with good reason, the most deployed H.264 enterprise IPTV delivery system in the world. Adding it to our product lineup means our customers can now implement an advanced, scalable IPTV solution on their own networks, and do it quickly."

Recently installed as the in-house video delivery system for the Buffalo Bills' Ralph Wilson Stadium, and with other high-profile projects at NBC and NASA, VITEC's EZ TV IPTV System is a comprehensive, enterprise-grade IPTV solution for high-quality delivery, recording, and management of live and on-demand video-over-IP networks. EZ TV uses existing IP infrastructure to deliver live and on-demand content within and between facilities. Its elegant and reliable architecture distributes content to desktops, TVs, and mobile devices, with low-latency streaming for monitoring live events in real time. Tight integration with Microsoft Active Directory(R) helps ensure secure delivery.

"Joseph's long experience in broadcast, entertainment, and sports provides VITEC with a depth of relationships that makes JE an ideal partner," said Hamish Macmillan, VITEC national channel manager. "Joseph has pre-existing relationships with many of our customers, particularly those who are relatively new to VITEC's products and solutions, so Joseph can not only facilitate functions such as procurement, but can also put its strong technical capabilities to work for our customers."

About VITEC

VITEC is a worldwide leading provider of innovative digital video products that support end-to-end media solutions for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports, and entertainment customers. VITEC's professional-grade video technologies have changed the landscape of how video is processed and delivered around the world and drive many of the major video services in key vertical markets. For more information, visit http://www.vitec.com.

About Joseph Electronics

Joseph Electronics (JE) is an authorized stocking distributor for more than 100 premier broadcast and pro A/V brands with stocking locations in both Illinois and California. Its full-service fiber division, Joseph Fiber Solutions (JFS), designs and supplies innovative custom fiber solutions -- such as the Caddie Series, DFT Series, and 4K Studio Caddie -- for broadcasters and system integrators alike. Equipped with a state-of-the-art fiber lab staffed with fully certified professionals, JFS can fabricate, terminate, or repair any connector, assembly, panel, breakout, or interface in use today. JE has served the broadcast industry for more than 65 years and has representatives in California, New York, Georgia, and London. More information about Joseph Electronics can be found at www.josephelectronics.com.

