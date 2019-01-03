Jewish Filmmaker, Baptist Preacher and The Prodigal Son Meet the Father’s Love this January on Upliftv

West Palm Beach, FL – January 3, 2019 – Upliftv pours fresh laughter and inspiration into the new year with faith-based story about an unlikely pair that overcome differences and discover The Father’s unconditional love. As the globe’s one-stop-hub for year-long spiritual refreshment and encouragement, Upliftv gives viewers a steady and powerful stream of Christian movies, series, documentaries and teachings that will keep the fire burning 24 hours a day.

Tune in every Saturday at 7 p.m. EST for the premier of films tailor-made to touch, move and inspire. January is laughter, redemption and unity month with the debut of the hilarious By the Grace of Bob, where a New York, Jewish filmmaker joins forces with a Baptist preacher from Alabama to record a movie about the Prodigal Son story. One of the men may be a bit pushy and the other perhaps overzealous, but together they discover that God loves us all and sees deeper that the human mind can comprehend. By the Grace of Bob (originally titled Shooting the Prodigal) was directed by David E Powers and stars Sterling Hurst from the films Bigger and Hard Surfaces and Paul Wilson from Big Stone Gap with Ashley Judd and Whoopi Goldberg.

Laughter mixes with a splash of romance in The Town that Came A-Courtin, slated to debut January 5. Starring Lauren Holly from NCIS with Mark Harmon, the film centers on a former obituary writer that pens a series of novels with quirky characters that come to life in a mysterious town and become obsessed with helping her find true love. Laughter is tossed with drama in Walk on Water: Family Reunion, movie spinoff of the 2009-2011 series Walk on Water. Together again, Lilly and MacKenzie support and comfort one another through personal and family challenges, culminating in a mutual redefinition of their faith and view of life and spirituality. Airs January 19 and stars original series cast members Brianne Blowers and Peaches Brown. Costarring Kibwe Dorsey who played Barabbas in An Encounter with The Messiah.

January rounds up on the 26 with the era-based Wings of The Wind. The year is 1946 and a young woman faces painful events that shake her faith’s foundation and force her to dig deeper for answers. Stars Nicole Mauck and costars Al LaFleur from the Dudes television series with Owen Alabado. “These films combine laughter, drama, romance and comedy into a soul recipe that breeds hope, redemption and unity,” said Bob Higley, CEO of Upliftv. “I can’t think of a more powerful or important message with which to start a new year,” Higley said.

Upliftv is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc. and is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications and Hotwire Communications.

