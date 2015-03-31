JEFF FAHEY JOINS THE CAST OF EL REY NETWORK/MIRAMAX’S ‘FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES’

Austin, TX– March 31, 2015 -- El Rey Network and Miramax announced today that Jeff Fahey (Lost, Justified, Texas Rising) has joined the sophomore season of Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in a recurring role. Fahey has been cast in the role of “Uncle Eddie Cruickshank”, the man who raised The Gecko Brothers after their father died in a fire; he runs a TV/appliance repair shop in Houston, Texas - but it's really a cover. Eddie is the guy who designs and sells scores. He doesn't do the jobs anymore, but when Seth and Richie show up, he gets a chance to get back in the game. The second season is currently in production in Austin, TX and set to return late summer, 2015. Jeff Fahey is represented by Jeff Goldberg of Jeff Goldberg Management.

Jeff Fahey's career, like many actors, started on stage. However, instead of local theater companies and independent play houses, Fahey first began performing as a dancer—at the age of 25 he was awarded a full ride at the Joffrey Ballet School. Soon after, he began performing in both off-Broadway and Broadway productions and television soap operas. His first major film role was in Silverado where he played Deputy Tyree, the right-hand man of a ruthless small town sheriff. On television, Fahey currently guest-starred in FX’s final season of Justified, and he recently was a series regular in CBS’s Under the Dome. Fahey is also appearing in History’s upcoming mini-series Texas Rising starring Brendan Fraser and Bill Paxton, among others. He is best known from ABC’s hit series Lost as well as his film roles in Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror and Machete.

Fahey joins the returning internationally renowned cast: D.J. Cotrona (Dear John, G.I. Joe: Retaliation); Zane Holtz (Holes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower); Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera, Sons of Anarchy); Eiza González (Lola: Érase Una Vez); Wilmer Valderrama (That ‘70s Show, To Whom It May Concern); Madison Davenport (Noah, Shameless); Brandon Soo Hoo (Tropic Thunder, Ender’s Game, Incredible Crew); Jake Busey (Motorcycle Gang, Contract); and recent cast additions Danny Trejo (Machete, Con Air), Esai Morales (Criminal Minds, NYPD Blue) and Briana Evigan (Step Up 2).

Season one of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” centered on bank robber Seth Gecko (Cotrona) and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard “Richie” Gecko (Holtz), who were on the run to Mexico when they encountered former pastor Jacob Fuller (Robert Patrick) and his family, who were taken hostage. Using the family RV to cross the border, chaos ensued when the group detoured to the Titty Twister, a strip club populated by culebras, snake-like ancient creatures who survive by drinking human blood. They were forced to fight until dawn in order to get out alive.

Season two explores a new chapter in this supernatural crime saga that travels from Mexico to the edgy, tricked-out Texas of Robert Rodriguez. It also deepens and complicates the core relationships between the characters, while adding new faces and new dynamics. Season Two begins with our characters in their separate worlds – Santánico (González) and Richie (Holtz) are outside Houston, living like Bonnie and Clyde; Seth and Kate (Madison Davenport) are scraping by South of the Border; and Freddie Gonzalez (Jessie Garcia) is protecting his wife and young daughter in a Houston suburb. And Carlos Madrigal (Valderrama) and Scott Fuller (Brandon Soo Hoo) emerge from the Titty Twister, changed men. They will all come together once again – this time facing off against an even bigger threat.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is a Miramax production in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures, and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, Carlos Coto (also showrunner), Diego Gutierrez (also writer), FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, and Miramax’s Zanne Devine and Daniel Pipski.

Miramax is distributing “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” internationally in all territories.

