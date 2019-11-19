Jason Ross Joins Riedel as Sales Manager, Canada

BURBANK, Calif. — Nov. 19, 2019 — In response to increasing momentum for its solutions in North America, Riedel Communications today announced the appointment of Jason Ross as sales manager for Canada. Based in Toronto, Ross reports to Rich Zabel, Vice President of Sales for Riedel Communications North America.

Ross joins Riedel from Applied Electronics, where he served for almost eight years as a senior account executive. In that role, he oversaw and delivered complete broadcast system projects for high-profile clients including The Shopping Channel, MTS Center for the Winnipeg Jets, Tim Horton Field for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, and an augmented reality project at the Rogers NHL Studio. Other previous positions include account executive for Video Equipment Rentals, operations manager for OB/mobile truck provider Tri-Lite TV, production coordinator/video engineer/lighting director for Woodbine Entertainment Group, and UK studio manager/production coordinator for Bloomberg Financial News in London. Ross holds a diploma in radio and television broadcasting from Seneca College of Applied Arts.

Zabel commented, "Jason comes to our team with an outstanding track record of B2B sales and project management for the broadcast and entertainment sectors. He has a deep commitment to customer retention and maintaining positive, lasting customer relationships. He's also very passionate about how communications technologies can be applied to streamline many types of operations. Jason is a welcomed addition to Riedel as we continue to expand our presence in Canada."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. Riedel is locally headquartered in Burbank, CA with its global headquarters in Wuppertal, Germany. Riedel employs over 600 people in 24 locations throughout Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Americas.

Photo Caption: Jason Ross is Riedel's new sales manager for Canada.

