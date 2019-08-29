Jared DiPalma, NBCU News Group, to Address Media Outlook 2020

What is the business strategy that made NBC News the number one brand in news and information? How do they plan to expand globally with Sky and execute through the historic 2020 presidential election? Jared DiPalma, CFO of NBC News will answer these questions and more during his session at Media Outlook 2020.

Media Outlook 2020 is hosted by the Media Financial Management Association (MFM) and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry’s credit association. The seminar will be held on Thursday, September 12, at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, in New York from 8:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. A light breakfast will be available at 8:00 that morning.

DiPalma was named chief financial officer of the NBCU News Group in 2013. In this role, he leads a global finance team that oversees the financial planning and business operation of NBC News, the Today Show, MSNBC, NBCnews.com and the division’s international expansion with Sky. DiPalma also serves on the Euronews board of directors, a global news network based in Lyon, France. Previously, he served as CFO of the entertainment and digital division of the company which included cable networks Bravo & Oxygen, Telemundo Media and digital business Fandango. He started with NBCUniversal as the finance lead of the company’s national ad sales organization and began his career at General Electric.

“Jared DiPalma is a strategic CFO who is an active participant in creating and directing NBCU’s approach to its businesses,” said Mary M. Collins, president & CEO of MFM and BCCA. “We are delighted that he has agreed to share his knowledge and insights with other media financial professionals who are helping position their companies for the challenges in 2020 and beyond.”

Well-known media analyst Marci Ryvicker, managing director and senior equity analyst at Wolfe Research will open the seminar with her perspective on the challenges facing programmers, cable operators, and new entrants as they navigate the rapid changes in consumer media consumption habits. Other speakers and panelists will be announced shortly.

Co-chairing Media Outlook 2020 are Antonella Ricciardi, SVP Group Controller, Entertainment & Lifestyle Networks and Telemundo Network, NBCUniversal and George Berbari, Director, International Revenue, Planning & Analysis , A+E Networks.

Registration for the event is $99 for MFM members; $79 for MFM corporate members; and $250 for never-members; never-member registration includes a one-year trial MFM membership. Eligible participants may earn up to four [4] Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Space is limited, get more details and register at https://www.mediafinance.org/media-outlook.

About MFM and BCCA

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: https://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on LinkedIn,Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at https://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.