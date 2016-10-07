Japan’s EXPO TV Builds 4K Broadcast Studio Using Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K and Teranex Minis

Fremont, CA - October 07, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced that EXPO TV at EXPO CITY in Osaka built a new 4K broadcast studio using Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K, Teranex Mini and Teranex Express. The new build out supports EXPO City’s massive shopping and entertainment complex in Osaka, shooting and delivering media to thousands of customers each day.

EXPO CITY is a giant shopping and entertainment emporium consisting of a shopping mall and other entertainment facilities in annex buildings. EXPO TV , designed and built by Japan Broadcast Solutions, is the dedicated broadcast station for EXPO CITY, and broadcasts live programs from the studio or live event programs held at the event spaces. The studio also broadcasts retailer and event videos, such as bargain sales and special events, information from each tenant and entertainment facility and commercials from non tenant clients.

Each day of the week, EXPO TV will create and air 10 hours of programming, and the Studio Camera 4K and Teranex converters are used daily. The new workflow includes other Blackmagic Design products, including Smart Videohub, Smart Videohub Clean Switch, SmartScope Duo 4K, HyperDeck Studio, Studio Converter, SmartView 4K, DeckLink SDI 4K, MultiView 16 and ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K.

Shinji Noguchi, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd, the developer of EXPO CITY, explained; “The challenge in our development phase was how could we encourage customers to visit all parts of the facility, from restaurants to theaters to retail stores. So we decided to build a dedicated broadcast station for the entire facility. We send beneficial information for customers in real time, such as event info from the shopping mall and congestion situations in entertainment facilities. We hope this leads our customers to travel easier around EXPO CITY and increase customer satisfaction, as well as being unique to our competitors.”

The broadcast studio includes two Blackmagic Studio Camera 4Ks, connected via optical fiber. Footage from the cameras is converted to SDI via Blackmagic Studio Converter and then sent to a Smart Videohub 40 x 40 router along with signals from other camera and a HyperDeck Studio SSD recorder. All signals gathered to the Smart Videohub are then sent to ATEM 1M/E Production Studio 4K for live switching and onto another ATEM 1M/E Production Studio 4K for the inclusion of final content that can be individualized for various shops and brands. Output from the switchers is sent to Smart Videohub Clean Switch 12 x12 for final distribution to on air, Internet and digital signage.

As part of their daily broadcasting schedule, EXPO TV handles a number of different conversions, and relies on both Teranex Mini and Teranex Express. Nine Teranex Minis are used for the studio’s daily conversions. This includes the use of Teranex Mini HDMI to SDI 12G models to convert HDMI output from PCs for graphics, which is sent to a Smart Videohub and then to an ATEM switcher to be mixed. Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12G are used to convert signals from Smart Videohubs to 24 inch HDMI monitors in the studio. Other Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI 12Gs are used to send signals out for live Internet streaming, with Teranex Mini Audio to SDI 12G and Analog to SDI used for audio and monitoring.

Teranex Express is installed to be ready for additional conversions needed outside regular broadcasting, including being used to convert and output content to 12 screens in the Expo’s annex building Also, each day, EXPO TV handles a huge amount of multi camera productions, which required Japan Broadcast Solutions to include 4K monitoring as part of the new design. This includes using MultiView 16 for video monitoring, displaying nine multi screens on a 50 inch monitor, Smart Scope Duo 4K for checking signals from the switchers and SmartView 4K for monitoring outputs from the ATEM 1 M/E Production Studio 4K switchers.

Yuki Sakanashi, from the technical department of Kansai TV, a major broadcast station in Osaka, managed technical support for the build out of the new studio. Sakanashi said; “We decided to build our system around Blackmagic products since they give us the ability to move to 4K and Blackmagic makes each product work with others seamlessly. Blackmagic allowed us to build a high spec system without adding any extra budget.”

