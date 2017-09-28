Jérémie Weber Takes Helm at Digigram, Bringing Fresh Strategy Focused on Client Care

MONTBONNOT, France -- Sept. 28, 2017 -- Digigram today announced the appointment of Jérémie Weber as the company's new CEO. Passionate about sound and music, Weber has served 15 years in the professional audio industry. He brings a deeply rooted entrepreneurial spirit to Digigram that will inject the company with fresh momentum and inspiration. His experience, energy, focus, and dedication to innovation and markets will steer Digigram toward greater agility in delivering first-rate services and products that perfectly meet customers' needs.



"Jérémie has a unique ability to translate vision and strategy into practice, uniting and inspiring teams to drive success," said Philippe Girard-Buttoz, who co-founded Digigram in 1985. "He understands the company and its technology, and he has the insight to reinforce Digigram's strengths and to disrupt those practices due for change. His passion, knowledge, and leadership will put Digigram in a strong position in today's dynamic and rapidly evolving industry."



"Digigram has the team, the talent, and the technology," said Weber. "I believe we can leverage these strengths to transform this highly reputable, well-established technology company into a blooming gem that rocks with real customer care and a client issues-oriented spirit."



Weber, who holds both a master's degree in electrical engineering and a master of business administration degree, started his career at Digigram as a development engineer. He subsequently co-launched AuviTran, a Digigram spinoff that developed products based on the company's EtherSound technology. In addition to his success with AuviTran, Weber has built a wealth of experience in areas ranging from live and commercial sound to broadcast.



"The audio industry is ripe with opportunity for those companies with the capacity and commitment to bring great products to customers in an exceptional way," added Weber. "I look forward to directing my experience and energy -- and that of the entire company -- toward our customers' service and benefit."



About Digigram

Digigram develops mission-critical solutions dedicated to the contribution, production, and safe distribution of audio content. Digigram sound cards, IP audio codec solutions, cloud applications, and networking infrastructure are used in thousands of broadcast, AV, and industrial applications all over the world. Robust and easy to use, Digigram solutions add value to users' operations.



Digigram (DIG) is publicly listed on the NYSE Euronext Paris stock exchange. More information about market-leading Digigram audio-over-IP solutions is available at www.digigram.com.



