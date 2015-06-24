iZotope Releases RX Final Mix: New Plug-in Brings Sonic Impact and Tonal Balance to Any Mix

iZotope, Inc., a leading audio technology company, today released its new RX Final Mix real-time plug-in. Part of the award-winning RX family of post-production tools, RX Final Mix helps audio post-production and broadcast professionals create balanced mixes that are impactful yet True Peak compliant.

Built specifically for post production with support from mono to 7.1 surround, RX Final Mix enables editors and mixers to maintain the optimum balance between sonic elements when creating deliverables such as mix “stems” (for example, when a music and effects mix stem is required for foreign language dubbing).

Muddy-sounding mixes can be avoided thanks to reactive EQ and limiting tools that help editors put every sound in its place. The Dynamic EQ and True Peak Limiter guarantee dynamic and transparent mix output that meets True Peak specs. Because RX Final Mix offers the ability to sonically sculpt in the frequency domain, editors can surgically carve sonic elements so that dialogue is clearly heard above music and effects, and that surround channels and low frequency effects don’t interfere with dialogue intelligibility.

Additionally, RX Final Mix includes a comprehensive library of targeted presets to cover the needs of both video editors and seasoned audio post professionals. Presets such as “video streaming” or “Laptop” provide instant, targeted mixes optimized for unique consumption environments.

“Expert mixers know that mixing is about much more than how loud elements are” says Matt Hines, Product Manager for iZotope. “It’s just as much about the tonal frequency and placement that the elements inhabit. Too much sonic information in any one frequency spectrum can lead to muddy mixes, unintelligible dialogue. By sonically carving out a place for dialogue in the music and effects tracks, the clarity of the mix is enhanced.”

Compatibility

RX Final mix supports VST, VST 3, AAX, RTAS, and AudioSuite from mono up to 7.1 surround. Apple AU will support mono up to stereo only. For hosts that support both VST and AU, surround functionality can be used via VST. For AU-exclusive hosts, namely Final Cut and Logic, RX Final Mix supports stereo only.

Pricing & Availability

RX Final Mix is available now for an introductory price of $249 / €229 / £169 through June 30, 2015 (reg. $349 / €279 / £205 MSRP).

RX Final Mix is currently available for purchase on iZotope’s website and at select retailers.