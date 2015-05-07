iZotope Releases Loudness Correction Plug-in for Post Production and Broadcast Professionals

iZotope Inc., a leading audio technology company, today released the award-winning RX Loudness Control.

This offline plug-in, part of the RX family of post production products, efficiently analyzes and renders a mix for loudness compliance in faster than real-time, while transparently preserving the dynamics of the mix.

RX Loudness Control automates an historically tedious workflow with the fastest, most transparent, and most accurate processing available today. Audio or video post production professionals working for broadcast can now access intelligent, automatic loudness compliance with just two clicks: one click to analyze audio, and one click to comply.

Built for broadcast facilities across the globe, RX Loudness Control encompasses extensive presets for the latest and most significant loudness standards—including BS.1770-1-3, EBU R128 s1, and ATSC A/85. Users also have the ability to create and save their own presets for a unique television spec if needed.

A history graph and loudness report inform the user whether audio is within the appropriate tolerance, and if not, illustrate where overflows may be occurring. In order to both document and prove loudness, loudness history can be exported as a CSV spreadsheet.

As a plug-in, RX Loudness Control is a more comprehensive tool than the Loudness module available in iZotope’s RX 4 application. Features include support for surround sound (up to 5.1) and the EBU R128 s1 standard, the ability to generate a .CSV loudness report, direct integration on the Adobe CC platform and as an AudioSuite DPM/AAX plug-in. RX Loudness Control utilizes a new and faster loudness algorithm focused on quality and accuracy.

RX Loudness Control is currently compatible with Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools, and Adobe Premiere Pro CC. It was recognized by NewBay Media with a “Best of Show, TV Technology” award at the NAB Show 2015.

Learn more at www.izotope.com/rxlc.

Availability

RX Loudness Control is available now at www.izotope.com/rxlc and at select retailers.

Pricing

RX Loudness Control is available for $349 USD and €325. For international customers, check with your local reseller for pricing information.

Compatibility

The audio technology in RX Loudness Control is available via an AudioSuite plug-in for Avid’s Pro Tools 10–12, Avid’s Media Composer 7 (7.0.4), and 8 (8.3.1); as an Adobe Extension for Adobe’s Premiere Pro CC 2014 and Media Encoder CC 2014; and on both OS X (10.7+) and Windows (7+).

For more information on iZotope products, please visit www.izotope.com.