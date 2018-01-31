It's smarter. It's safer. It's VO.

Mobile World Congress Exhibitor Preview

Change is abundant in the television and media environment. TV Everywhere is quickly evolving, and OTT services are growing in popularity with consumers. Operators and service providers have new monetization opportunities to explore; however, to be successful, they must maximize the television experience. At Mobile World Congress 2018 (MWC2018), Viaccess-Orca (VO) will showcase its latest solutions in content protection, TV platforms, data analytics, and immersive video that help shape a smarter and safer digital TV and OTT experience.



Cloud-Based TVaaS

VO will demonstrate advanced analytics and monetization capabilities for its end-to-end, cloud-based TV Platform as a Service (TVaaS) at MWC2018. Key highlights include:



• Advanced analytics dashboards, which enable service providers to measure the effectiveness of the various content discovery sources, including recommendations, search, promotions, and catalog and apps exploration, to improve and optimize the customer experience.

• A unique search analysis tool that provides insights on subscribers' interests, data on how well the current television offering meets those interests, and feedback on the effectiveness of the search.

• A state-of-the-art advertising functionality that allows service providers to manage advertising campaigns from one interface for increased revenue in the multiscreen environment. Using VO's solution, service providers can insert pre-roll and mid-roll dynamic ads into their video assets across all devices.



Virtual Arena Solution

With its Virtual Arena solution, VO offers the most comprehensive suite of technologies for premium service providers to deploy and manage immersive video experiences on multiple devices, including Virtual Reality (VR) devices. Leveraging the robust VO Player playback infrastructure, Virtual Arena customers can deliver both live and on-demand streamed, DRM-protected, 360-degree video content at the highest resolution levels (4K and above). A new app and multi-camera view were recently added to the Virtual Arena solution's rich toolset. Combined with advanced capabilities, such as data collection via multiple sensors, extraction of insights, and targeted advertising, it enables service providers to drive viewer engagement and create data-driven monetization opportunities from immersive video experiences, while preserving privacy.



Secure Video Player

At MWC2018, VO will showcase its DRM multi-platform secure video player, which includes multi-DRM for VOD and live content, whether streamed or downloaded, to enable a compelling viewer experience. The VO Player offers integration with Microsoft® PlayReady®, VO's proprietary DRM, Google Widevine®, Apple Fairplay®, Verimatrix ViewRight Web, Marlin, and more. The solution is approved by all major Hollywood studios and enables service providers to deliver branded services to all types of connected devices with a very short time-to-market. With VO Player service providers can easily focus on their service differentiation in terms of content and quality of experience, while Viaccess-Orca manages the growing number of security issues that persist in today's connected world.



VO CAST Streaming Device

At MCW2018, VO will bring its all-new VO CAST 4K streaming device, which enables a seamless, connected, and secure television experience for consumers from any location. With VO CAST, service providers have full control over content, no matter what screen it's being delivered to.



Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience. Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers. For more information, visit http://www.viaccess-orca.com or follow the company on Twitter @ViaccessOrca and Linkedin.



