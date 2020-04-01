Italy’s regional public service broadcaster RAS goes live with Synamedia virtualized DCM

London, 31 March 2020 – Italy’s regional public broadcaster RAS has gone live with Synamedia virtualized Digital Content Manager (DCM) as it prepares to migrate from DVB-T SD/HD to DVB-T2/HEVC HD services by June 2022. Since deploying Synamedia’s future-proof software-centric DCM solution, RAS has the flexibility to transition smoothly to the new standards within this deadline.

RAS is using Synamedia DCM for satellite input and DVB-T transmissions and virtualized DCM for encoding in a private cloud. The catalyst for the deployment was RAS’s office relocation in Q4 2019. This required all of the broadcaster’s technology systems to be moved seamlessly – without any disruption to TV and radio services or to the broadcaster’s public safety DTT emergency alert system for the Südtirol region.

German software house Dimetis integrated Synamedia’s hybrid DCM/virtualized DCM with the latest version of its BOSS BROADCAST Manager (BBM) software platform and managed the technology move to the new office. Orchestrated by BBM, the private cloud-based deployment has allowed RAS to automate workflows and streamline operations, boosting operational efficiency. BBM also provides RAS with glass-to-glass DVB and DAB+ service monitoring.

A long-time Synamedia customer, RAS selected virtualized DCM after a thorough review of the competitive marketplace. The solution virtualizes the entire video headend, providing encoding and statistical multiplexing capabilities in a single solution; it is also capable of handling DRM, packaging and advertising. RAS was impressed by Synamedia’s compact software-centric DCM design, which offers a proven and seamless migration path to DVB-T2. Other factors included the superior video quality achieved in the proof of concept, its graphic insertion capabilities and its rich set of APIs.

Johann Silbernagl, CTO at RAS said, “This deployment marks the beginning of our journey towards full DVB-T2 services in 2022. The powerful combination of Synamedia’s software-centric DCM solution and Dimetis’ BOSS BROADCAST Manager gives us a state-of-the-art solution that is flexible enough to meet today’s requirements while also giving us the freedom to transition seamlessly to the new standard at our own pace. As a public broadcaster, this futureproofing capability is particularly important.”

Julien Signes, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Video Network at Synamedia, said, “The flexible design of our software-centric DCM is proving to be highly appealing to public broadcasters such as RAS. RAS is now benefitting from the freedom of our hybrid headend that delivers the ultimate in picture quality and will enable them to transition smoothly to a DVB-T2 software-based future by their 2022 deadline.”

Thomas Will, CEO of Dimetis added, “We successfully managed the technology move and the deployment of the latest version of our BOSS BROADCAST Manager platform integrated with Synamedia’s DCM solution without any interruption to RAS’s TV, radio and emergency alert services. RAS is also now benefitting from considerable operational efficiencies thanks to our intuitive BOSS dashboards.”

Synamedia’s video network portfolio powers premium quality broadcast and broadband video for more than 1,000 operators worldwide and 100 million daily viewers. Its video distribution, processing and delivery services and solutions create compelling live multi-screen experiences, enable software-defined video processing and unify operations. The award-winning portfolio also touts a cloud-ready, converged broadcast and broadband end-to-end ATSC 3.0 offering and low latency solutions for live video. Its virtualized digital content manager (DCM) features live transcoding to multiple bit rates and formats, scalable video functions, and best-in-class video quality all aimed to deliver infinite entertainment.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service and content providers around the world to deliver, protect and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. Our portfolio features award-winning video network services, best-in-class anti-piracy solutions and intelligence, and video platforms with fully integrated capabilities including cloud DVR and advanced advertising. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, telco and OTT operators, broadcasters and media companies. Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

About Dimetis

Dimetis is an enterprise class software development company that serves the media and telco industry. Their mission is to create solutions that simplify, optimizes and secures the communication and management of video, audio and data distribution platforms. Providing solutions for over 20 years to many leading carriers, broadcasters and media service providers, Dimetis has built up a professional and trusting partnership with its loyal customer base to deliver solutions and services for a wide range of networking management platforms from video contribution to broadcast distribution. This includes expertise across ingest, post-production, playout and video distribution workflows for improved efficiency, ease of management, monitoring, futureproofing and scalability.

About RAS

RAS is a public broadcaster serving the Südtirol region in Northern Italy. It receives and redistributes German language radio and TV services from public broadcasters in Austria (ORF), Germany (ARD and ZDF) and Switzerland (SRG) and also acts as a service provider for RAI’s DTT network.

