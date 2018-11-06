Media Links Addresses IP Video Routing, 4K/UHD Transport, Remote Production at InterBee 2018

New IP Media Transmission Solutions Create a Seamless Network Infrastructure for Broadcast Content Delivery across LAN & WAN Networks

At InterBee 2018, stand 3.3309, Media Links, manufacturer and pioneer in Media over IP transport technology will address a number of key applications including IP Video Routing, 4K/UHD transmission and Remote Production. The company will introduce its latest 4K/UHD video transport & 100G switching solutions that offer the integral technology and functionality for these types of workflows to be successfully implemented.

IP Video Routing

As part of the IP Video Routing (IP-VR) application being showcased at InterBee, Media Links is debuting its 100G Media-Centric IP Switches. The new MDX100G switching family addresses the requirements of accelerated IP workflows that are essential to address new network speeds and bandwidth demands. Two versions of the MDX100G switch are available (32 and 48 port) and are designed specifically for aggregating multicast media streams whether compressed, uncompressed, and/or bi-directional. The IP Video Router system from Media Links can realize up to 1920 X 1920 HD-SDI cross-points and offers broadcasters the high bandwidth capacity connections for bi-directional signal flow within a hybrid IP/SDI environment, including those that handle lots of data.

4K/UHD Transmission

Media Links’ 4K/UHD transmission application encompasses several new 4K transport solutions, which offer broadcasters a practical upgrade path to 4K/UHD workflows. The MDP3040 is a two channel 4K/UHD TICO lightweight compression encoder/decoder, supporting several configurations. With built-in TICO compression, transmission bandwidth is reduced, delay is ultra-low, and transport occurs without visually noticeable loss or distortion of content. The MDP3040 will also be showcased in the TICO Alliance booth, stand 4.4409.

Complementing the 4K transmission application is the MD003 CWDM video transport platform with its new 4K/UHD card incorporating TICO compression. Up to 8 channels of 4K UHD video signals can be transmitted over one optical fiber. This multi-channel, multi-service transport system is used for reliable and scalable signal transport over dedicated dark fiber infrastructure.

Media Links’ third 4K/UHD solution being highlighted at InterBee, is the 4K/UHD Encoder/Decoder card set for the company’s flagship MD8000 Media over IP system. This card set accepts 4K/UHD video as four separate and timed QUAD 3G-SDI video inputs, compresses them utilizing JPEG2000 standards, bundles them into IP packets (SMPTE 2022), and transmits or receives them as a single service over either 1G or 10G interfaces. This 4K card set has already played an essential role in the IP video transport network for global and high profile sporting events including the World Cup and the Olympics.

Remote Production

For the Remote Production Network workflow application, Media Links will showcase its MDP 3020 IP Media Gateway, MD8000 Media over IP solutions, and ProMD EMS Enhanced Management System software. With increasing demand for various types of bi-directional hitless media and data traffic, including file transfers, video replays, audio, and of course critical video imagery in a variety of formats, the entire network is evolving toward becoming a true SDN – Software Defined Network (MDN- Media Defined Network™ in Media Links terminology), all capable of being supported with Media Links solutions from edge to core.

On display for the first time is the ProMD EMS – Japan Language version. The ProMD EMS system is an essential multi-user software-based tool used to configure, provision, manage and troubleshoot small to large scale IP video and media transport networks.

Media Links will be at InterBee, stand 3.3309.