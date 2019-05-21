IP Showcase to Make Australia Debut at Media + Entertainment Tech Expo 2019 in Sydney

May 21, 2019 — The Australia Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®), the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS), and the IABM have announced that they will stage an IP Showcase for the first time in Australia in conjunction with Media + Entertainment Tech Expo (METExpo 2019) in Sydney, 17-19 July.

The IP Showcase at METExpo 2019 will be an education and demonstration pavilion highlighting the benefits of and momentum behind the move to standards-based IP for real-time professional media across an extensive range of applications and users, from television and film to pro AV, small facilities, and independent operations.

Visitors will be able to see firsthand a collection of hardware and software, integrated and operating, with presentations on technical topics, case studies, and architectures enabled by the SMPTE ST 2110 family of open standards.

The IP Showcase will feature the leading-edge collaborative industry work being facilitated by the following industry partners: the Audio Engineering Society (AES), AIMS, the Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA), European Broadcasting Union (EBU), the IABM, SMPTE, and the Video Services Forum (VSF).

Also today, the sponsors announced a call for presentations for the IP Showcase Theatre. The submission deadline for speaking proposals is 7 June 2019.

The presentation stages at previous IP Showcase Theatres have been visited by hundreds of attendees each day at shows since 2016, often with standing-room-only crowds. With the growing interest in IP implementation by broadcasters worldwide, attendance at METExpo2019 is expected to be strong. The significant early adoption of SMPTE ST 2110 products and architectures by broadcasters and outside broadcast providers in Australia is paving the way for uptake by the audiovisual industry segment and other adjacent industries. Presenting at the METExpo2019 IP Showcase Theatre, companies gain a matchless opportunity to offer their unique viewpoint on IP video and audio for production using SMPTE ST 2110 and AES67, as well as on the latest developments in the AMWA NMOS technology stack.

End users, industry associations, solutions providers, and technology developers are all invited to share their knowledge and perspectives on how the developments in IP signal transport will impact the broadcast industry, pro AV, small independent operations, and freelancers today and in the future.

Speaking times are limited during the three-day exhibition, and companies are encouraged to act quickly and submit proposals early. The selection committee is looking for the following types of presentations:

Tutorial (basic, intermediate, advanced)

Case study

Panel discussion

Market/business case analysis

Point-of-view/advocacy

Standards progress/update

Preference will be given to presentations related to the following technology areas on the Joint Task Force on Networked Media (JT-NM) Roadmap:

AES67

SMPTE ST 2110 suite of standards for Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks

AMWA NMOS specifications such as IS-04, IS-05, IS-07, and IS-08

SMPTE ST 2059 suite of standards for timing and synchronization

JT-NM TR-1001-1 framework for installing, configuring, and interconnecting equipment

End users and facility operators in broadcast and pro AV are particularly encouraged to present their insight and experience related to deployments of the technology areas above. Systems integrators, service providers, and manufacturers are also encouraged to apply. Product marketing presentations are discouraged, as the theatre is an opportunity to discuss advances in working with media using open IP-based technologies.

Other topics and technology areas will be considered. More details and the submission form are available at www.ipshowcase.org/call-for-presentations/.

The IP Showcase will take place on the show floor of the International Convention Centre Sydney as part of the IP Pavilion at METExpo 2019 and will be open to all visitors. To facilitate commercial discussions associated with presentations at the IP Showcase, a number of shell-scheme stands will be provisioned as part of the pavilion.

For more information on the IP Showcase and presentations, contact:

John Maizels: smptejm@optusnet.com.au

For information on booking an associated stand, contact:

Expertise Events: ipshowcase@expertiseevents.com.au | +61 2 9452 7575

# # #

More information about the sponsoring organizations is available at:

Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS): www.aimsalliance.org

IABM: www.theiabm.org

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers® (SMPTE®): www.smpte.org

Australia Section of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE): www.smpte.org.au

Media + Entertainment Tech Expo: www.metexpo.com.au

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/IPShowcase/190521IPShowcase.docx

Photo Links:

www.wallstcom.com/IPShowcase/IPShowcaseLogo.jpg

www.wallstcom.com/IPShowcase/IPShowcase-METexpo_SMPTEheader.png