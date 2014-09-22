ION Television Invites Viewers to ‘Get Wrapped Up in the Holidays!’ with Five Original Holiday Movies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ION TELEVISION INVITES VIEWERS TO “GET WRAPPED UP IN THE HOLIDAYS!” WITH FIVE ALL-NEW ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIES

‘A Christmas Mystery,’ ‘Merry Ex-Mas,’ ‘A Christmas Kiss II,’ ‘A Perfect Christmas List’ and ‘Back to Christmas’ Set to Premiere in 2014

WEST PALM BEACH, September 22, 2014 – ION Television wants viewers to “Get Wrapped Up in the Holidays,” today announcing the addition of five all-new original movies to its 2014 holiday lineup. The new titles, including “Merry Ex-Mas,” “A Christmas Mystery,” “A Christmas Kiss II,” “A Perfect Christmas List” and “Back to Christmas” begin airing Sunday, November 30, and will run alongside 18 returning favorites from ION’s robust holiday catalog in December.

With the addition of five new titles, ION looks to build on a successful 2013 holiday season that saw its movies reach 30 million total viewers, up 8% year over year. ION’s holiday movies averaged 866,000 total viewers, up 5% from 2012, with the December 15 airing of “All I Want for Christmas” delivering 1.9 million total viewers, making it ION’s highest-rated holiday movie ever.

“ION Television has built a reputation as a prime holiday movie destination, and this year’s films will only enhance that sentiment for viewers,” said Brandon Burgess, Chairman and CEO of ION Media Networks. “We have created a solid foundation with our holiday movie franchise over the past four years, and we’re excited to expand on our original programming commitment to fans.

This year’s slate of new holiday movies will continue to feature some of Hollywood’s most well-known actors and fan favorites, including: Dean Cain (“Lois & Clark”), Kristy Swanson (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”), Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters”), Esmé Bianco (“Game of Thrones”), John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”), Elisabeth Röhm (“Law & Order”), Elisabeth Harnois (CSI) and Kelly Overton (True Blood).

ION TELEVISION ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE PREMIERES

A CHRISTMAS MYSTERY – Premieres Sunday, November 30, at 9/8c

Cast: Esmé Bianco, Ryan Bittle, John Ratzenberger, John Colton, Anne Leighton, Kristen Miller, Ben Trotter

Production Company: Hybrid

While searching through her late mother’s attic, Rebecca uncovers sealed cards from a mysterious suitor that had been addressed to her widowed Mom over the past 12 Christmases. As she begins to wonder the identity of man, Rebecca hires a handsome, yet mysterious, detective, Andrew, to help solve the mystery behind the letters. While working to unravel the family mystery, Rebecca and Andrew begin to fall for one another, but soon learn there’s more to the case than either expected.

MERRY EX-MAS – Premieres Sunday, December 7, at 9/8c

Cast: Dean Cain, Kristy Swanson, Lochlyn Munro, Shannon Kummer, Sharon Thomas Cain, Jodi Lyn O’Keefe, Ernie Hudson, Rebecca Grant

Production Company: Odyssey Media/Network Pictures

When misleading photos are published of security company chief Jessie Rogers purportedly caught in a love nest with his rock star client, his humiliated wife, Noëlle, throws him out of the house and swiftly files for divorce. Unable to convince her of his innocence, Jessie fights in vain to win Noëlle back. A year later at the family ski cabin, a Christmastime blizzard snowbounds Jessie, his daughter, ex-mother-in-law, Noëlle and her wealthy suitor, Flynn, who is plotting a surprise wedding.

A CHRISTMAS KISS II – Premieres Saturday, December 13, at 9/8c

Cast: Elisabeth Harnois, Adam Mayfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Lola Glaudini, Jonathan Bennett, Celesta Hodge, Ray Laska

Production Company: MarVista

At a Christmastime event, Jenna shares an impromptu, unforgettable kiss under the mistletoe with the dashing Cooper Montgomery, a billionaire playboy who recently returned to the city. Although she doesn’t know him, Cooper learns that Jenna works for Cooper’s sister at the designer fashion house founded by their dad. Fearful of getting hurt in another relationship, Jenna vows to resist Cooper’s charms and feigns a romance with her heartbroken next door neighbor. As the two begin spending more time together, Jenna realizes that Cooper’s affection is real, but still worries that he won’t be able to shed his former ways.

A PERFECT CHRISTMAS LIST – Premieres Sunday, December 14, at 9/8c

Cast: Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross, Aaron Hill, Beth Broderick, Richard Karn

Production Company: Hybrid

Just two weeks before Christmas, Sara Smith gets a call from home about her grandmother Evie, who has been sent to the hospital. Having always been close, the health scare is enough to get Sara to do the unthinkable... come home for Christmas. While Sara plans to get a hotel room for her stay, her mother won’t allow it. Sara eventually relents, but it’s clear that time has not repaired their relationship, and her mother returns to her overbearing ways. With her handsome doctor’s approval, the convalescing Evie conjures up a curious challenge. As a “last wish,” she tasks her daughter and granddaughter with list of festive accomplishments to do together before Christmas, hoping that the adventure of the experience will repair their relationship. Along the way, Sara discovers an unlisted Christmas adventure with Evie’s physician.

BACK TO CHRISTMAS – Premieres Saturday, December 20, at 9/8c

Cast: Kelly Overton, Michael Muhney, Jonathan Patrick Moore, Jennifer Elise Cox, Moses Jacob Storm, Gloria Loring, Mark Hutter

Production Company: MarVista

Saddened about spending another Christmas alone, Ali meets Ginny, a quirky and spunky woman, at a diner on Christmas Eve. Ali tells Ginny that she was to be married on New Year's Eve last year, but over the course of the holidays she and her fiancé unexpectedly split. When Ali explains that she would do everything differently if she could go back in time, Ginny tells her that "sometimes people do get second chances." The following morning, Ali wakes up to find herself transported back to that Christmas before her planned wedding. While she sets out to avoid the mistakes of her past, she learns that changing the course of history is no easy task.

