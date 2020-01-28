Introducing Dalet StoreFront: A Frictionless and Secure Way for Media Organizations to Showcase Their Content to Their Clients

Paris, France – January 28, 2020 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced Dalet StoreFront, a new SaaS-based solution that enables Dalet customers to create a content marketplace that offers a familiar shopping experience for their B2B clients, partners and affiliates. Dalet StoreFront manages multi-user access to Dalet MAM stored content with advanced search tools to quickly locate assets, filtered to only show relevant materials to a qualified client.

Underpinned by Dalet MAM orchestration engine for content preparation and delivery, Dalet StoreFront creates an optimal content shopping experience that maximizes inventory exposure, repurposing and retail opportunities, bringing value to the overall media operation and business. This service will benefit just about every Dalet customer from news networks sharing assets across affiliates to sports leagues servicing licensees.

“As audiences grow at a global scale, so does the need for more content. Maximizing exposure and facilitating discoverability of our customers’ new or untapped materials is more important than ever before,” states Luc Comeau, Market Director for MAM and Supply Chain at Dalet. “However, with this opportunity for increased content ROI comes additional supply chain complexities. Dalet StoreFront enables clients to tap into a rich Dalet MAM inventory with greater efficiency and speed, resurfacing and monetizing otherwise dormant archives, all within the familiar shopping experience that today’s digital shoppers come to expect.”

The Dalet StoreFront shopping experience is easily actionable, discoverable through an intuitive browsing and online shopping model, and eliminates the need for back and forth email exchanges.

Comeau explains,“Today many media operations rely heavily on unconnected processes to fulfill partners’ and licensees’ requests. Requests for content via email and disparate file delivery services are manually intensive and leave far too many opportunities to repurpose and resell content on the table,” states Comeau. “Dalet StoreFront identifies the ‘shopper’ and presents all of the relevant content options they can choose from, ensuring maximum catalog exposure while keeping content rights intact.”

With Dalet StoreFront, licensing content is easier than ever. Content owners can easily identify and tag content rights for their community of licensees as well as establish rights to visitors and potential licensees. Dalet StoreFront secures your rich content inventory by keeping all the source content under the control and management of Dalet MAM. Only after an order has passed through all checks, automated by Dalet Orchestration, can the fulfillment happen, thus creating a segregated browse/shopping experience from the source catalog.

For more information on Dalet StoreFront and other Dalet solutions, please visit

https://www.dalet.com/business-services/storefront. Additionally, to learn even more about this innovative solution and the story behind it, check out our blog post here.

