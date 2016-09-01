Interra Systems at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2016

Interra Systems -- Booth 2033

Sept. 26-29

Philadelphia

With the explosive growth in video services delivered over the internet, monitoring and quality control (QC) of OTT content has become a significant challenge for cable and broadband operators.

More than ever, the industry needs reliable, efficient, and scalable QC and monitoring solutions.

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Interra Systems will demonstrate its comprehensive and integrated range of QC/monitoring solutions. Reliable and easy to use, Interra Systems' solutions support mixed workflows, from SD to HD and 4K. Key highlights will include the company's ORION(TM)-OTT software-based content monitoring system for ABR content, ORION(TM) real-time content monitor, BATON(R) automated, file-based QC, and VEGA(TM) media analyzers.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

ORION(TM)-OTT -- ABR Monitoring System

At SCTE Cable-Tec Expo, Interra Systems will showcase ORION(TM)-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) monitoring solutions for checking live and VOD content integrity and related network performance of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. Leveraging industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies, ORION-OTT enables OTT streaming platform/equipment and CDN providers to easily monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance, resulting in superior quality of service on every screen.

ORION(TM) Real-Time Monitoring and Video Analysis

Interra Systems will showcase its ORION(TM) real-time content monitoring system. Being a software-based platform, ORION is enhanced with multi-processor architecture support, enabling customers to optimize their hardware infrastructure, both in terms of cost and performance. ORION provides the industry with a powerful and economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware, giving customers the flexibility to run monitoring tools on the platform of their choice.

The latest version of ORION provides comprehensive SCTE-35 verification with time-accurate thumbnails around splice points; closed caption and text service monitoring with logging and display of captions frame-by-frame; encoder boundary point monitoring; and IGMP monitoring for network troubleshooting. It also offers virtualization and comprehensive QoE evaluation.

Enhancements to BATON(R) Automated, File-based QC

Interra Systems will showcase new improvements for its BATON(R) automated, file-based QC solution at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo. BATON 7.0 enhances the overall user interface and optimizes usability, supporting HDR video quality checks and enhanced audio language detection capabilities.

The BATON 7.0 user interface now features a revamped functionality across smart folders, manual scheduling, test plans, reports, and more, simplifying the user experience while continuing to provide the flexibility and vast feature set BATON is known for. 4K/HDR checks enable cable operators to deliver the highest quality resolutions while ensuring compliance with the latest industry specifications.

The updates to BATON's audio language detection capabilities expand upon the system's pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Dutch. Detection of Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish languages will be available later in the year.

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will also demonstrate its full VEGA(TM) product suite. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for Windows(R) 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby(R) AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video.

As the industry's leading media analysis platform for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams, VEGA allows users to gauge the compression efficiency of encoders as well as pinpoint any errors produced during the encoding process. Using this software-based solution, operators can significantly reduce R&D and QA time in delivering standards-compliant media content. VEGA supports a range of media formats and DTV standards such as H.264, MPEG-2, HEVC, VP9, CC, MP4, ATSC, and DVB, among others.

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION(TM) - OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

