Interra Systems Scales New Heights With Advancements in Video Quality Control, Monitoring, and Classification Solutions at 2019 NAB Show

This is an exciting yet challenging time for video service providers as they maintain the traditional video delivery model and embrace and exploit the OTT platform. While OTT streaming offers tremendous growth opportunities, its distribution is more complex given that it requires new content packaging and delivery formats, putting in place a new VOD and live monitoring infrastructure, ensuring regulatory compliance, and personalized ads. Additionally, providing high-quality video and viewing experiences on multiscreen platforms are a must for ensuring success in the highly competitive market.

At the 2019 NAB Show, Interra Systems' product and technology experts will demonstrate how the company's cutting-edge solutions are helping the media industry with content quality control (QC), monitoring, and classification to streamline content management, improve efficiencies, and provide exceptional audio-video quality on every device. The flexibility of deploying Interra's solutions in the cloud, on-premises, or a combination of both allows content creators and distributors to adopt a pragmatic approach best suited for their organization.

Video Quality Assurance for Streaming Media From Ingest Through Delivery for Live and VOD Content

At the 2019 NAB Show, Interra Systems will showcase its BATON ABR QC and ORION-OTT monitoring solutions, which set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON ABR and ORION-OTT perform deep QC checks and monitor VOD and live content from ingest to distribution points. By carrying out exhaustive checks at pre- and post-transcode stages, along with comprehensive, delivery-specific checks and monitoring, this powerful solution assures exceptional QoE for every stream on every device.

ORION-OTT For Live Event Streaming

ORION-OTT can monitor a large number of streams for ABR compliance along with audio-video quality checks in real time. The high-performance solution suite also supports closed captions, ad verification/compliance, and DRMs on both Windows and Linux operating systems.

ORION Central Manager

Providing an aggregated view and status collected by ORION and ORION-OTT monitoring points, ORION Central Manager gives unprecedented visibility and power for proactive monitoring. It offers a real-time view of linear and OTT services, alerts, and QoE information for each video, ensuring fast and efficient resolution of issues.

When complemented by the company's BATON for QC and ORION for 24/7, linear workflow monitoring, BATON ABR and ORION-OTT product suites provide broadcasters with a total solution for streaming superior-quality services.

WINNOW, an AI and ML-based Solution for Compliance, Classification, and Categorization

Interra Systems continues its innovation with WINNOW, which is powered by advanced AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. WINNOW can detect and tag specific scenes and images such as violence and strong language based on user-defined rules. Based on Interra Systems' widely recognized computer vision and ML technologies, WINNOW helps video service providers streamline their content for target markets across different geographies. WINNOW can be used with Interra Systems' BATON, an automated QC product, and supports deployment on both cloud and on-premises environments.

Automate and Simplify Any QC Workflow With BATON

The latest version of BATON supports integration with WINNOW, the company's new system for content compliance, classification, and identification. New features include REST API support for test plans, tasks and reports, video compression scores, HDR quality checks, auto-scaling of BATON setup in Amazon cloud/on-premises, support for DRM techniques and enhanced audio language detection capabilities. Additionally, it boasts new format support for VAST, P2 package, encrypted DCP content, AVC-Intra, WebM and Vorbis, and more.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With VEGA Media Analyzers

Interra Systems' VEGA Media Analyzer is a premier tool for standards compliance, debug, and in-depth analysis of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family AV1 format includes support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, WebM, ALS Audio, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. VEGA ABR software provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams, making the solution an indispensable tool for checking the quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION and ORION-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

