Interra Systems IBC2018 Exhibitor Preview

OTT video consumption is growing rapidly. By 2021, European OTT video revenues are expected to double, according to Frost & Sullivan. Big revenue opportunities are up for play, yet the OTT environment is complex, with new standards, formats, and device types and with changing video production and delivery approaches. OTT service delivery is driven by file-based workflows. Service providers are handling an ever-growing library of VOD and SVOD assets. Without comprehensive video insights and a streamlined file-based workflow approach, service providers in the region are challenged to deliver high-quality OTT offerings.

At IBC2018, Interra Systems will showcase its industry-proven expertise in file-based workflows, demonstrating how OTT service providers can deliver exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Beyond offering unified QC and monitoring solutions, Interra Systems plays a larger role in the digital media solutions space through innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) techniques, which will also be highlighted at IBC2018.

BATON ABR & ORION™ Suite: Scalable, Reliable, and Efficient Solutions for OTT File-Based Delivery

At the show, Interra Systems will spotlight its BATON ABR and ORION™-OTT solutions, which set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON ABR and ORION-OTT perform deep QC and monitoring for VOD content from ingest to NOC and other distribution points. Through demos, visitors will be able to see how BATON ABR’s exhaustive checks at pre- and post-transcode stages, along with ORION-OTT’s comprehensive, delivery-specific checks and features, assure exceptional QoE for every stream on every device. For live-event streaming, ORION-OTT offers a high-performance platform that can monitor a large number of streams for ABR compliance along with audio-video quality checks in real time. The solution suite also supports closed captions, ad verification/compliance, and DRMs.

Interra Systems’ OTT solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on premises, providing enhanced efficiency and flexibility for any workflow. When complemented by the company’s ORION system for real-time monitoring of IP-based infrastructures, BATON ABR and ORION-OTT provide broadcasters with a total solution for streaming superior-quality services. ORION looks at all aspects of video streams, such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, ad-insertion verification, reporting, and troubleshooting.

New Add-On for BATON— Winnow™ for Compliance and Identification

At IBC2018, Interra Systems will introduce Winnow™, an ML-driven add-on for its globally deployed BATONQC solution. Enabled by AI, Winnow provides broadcasters with a high-performance compliance solution powered by ML and computer vision technologies. Seamlessly integrated with BATON, this enhancement can be deployed in both cloud and on-premises environments. Relying on user-defined rule sets, Winnow automatically checks compliance and identification of content against regulations in different countries, regions, and organizations.

BATON also includes the industry’s first support for the VAST protocol, hybrid QC workflows, as well as enhanced support for HDR content, audio language-detection capabilities, and much more.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems’ VEGA™ media analysis solution sets the benchmark for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats, support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. Newly added VEGA ABR software provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams, making it an indispensable tool for checking the quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

