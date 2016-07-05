Interra Systems at IBC2016 Product Preview

IBC2016 Exhibitor Preview

Sept. 9-13

Amsterdam

Interra Systems -- Stand 7.B13

As operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets deliver a growing amount of high-quality video content, including HDR/UHD/4K, to various screens, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions becomes ever more critical.

At IBC2016, Interra Systems will demonstrate the most comprehensive, integrated, and intuitive QC/monitoring solutions available on the market. A key highlight will be new HEVC and 4K support across all of the company's products, including ORION(TM) real-time content monitoring and video analysis systems, VEGA(TM) media analyzers, and BATON(R) automated, file-based QC.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

HEVC, HDR, and 4K Support

At IBC2016, Interra Systems will provide live demos of its quality control and monitoring solutions for checking and assuring the integrity of 4K UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX, and IMF content. Interra Systems' R&D team has carefully crafted 4K resolution support for all its products so that broadcast operations can truly benefit from the quality improvements enabled by higher resolution.

To improve picture quality, broadcasters not only need to deliver more pixels, but also better pixels. With the introduction of increased resolution in 4K, broadcasters must support increased intensity and color as outlined by the ITU-R BT.2020 specification. Higher bit depths also need to be supported. Interra Systems' solutions optimize this process, enabling better detection of video quality artifacts and other errors in high-resolution content.

BATON(R) Automated, File-based QC -- With New Audio Language Detection Features

Interra Systems will showcase BATON(R) 7.0, the latest version of its industry-leading QC solution for file-based SD, HD, and cloud-based workflows. BATON 7.0 expands upon the system's pre-existing support for language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks. The system currently offers auto detection support for a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and Dutch. Detection of Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish will be available later in 2016.

Using BATON, operators can automatically match the language in each audio track with associated metadata as well as simultaneously check multiple audio tracks in each media asset. In addition, broadcasters and post-production houses can use BATON 7.0 to accurately measure and correct audio program loudness and true-peak audio levels in accordance with the International Telecommunication Union's Recommendation ITU-R BS.1770-3, a global standard for objective loudness measurement.

BATON+ QC and Data Analysis

The latest BATON+ QC and data analysis system will be on display at IBC2016. BATON+ optimizes the workflow QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. By defining workflows, BATON+ users can ensure metadata consistency and compare QC reports in different ways across content lineage.

The new system also improves upon data analysis. BATON+ seamlessly integrates with multiple BATON(R) installations, captures the QC data, and offers a visual representation of the data analysis results in the form of reports and graphs. This enables users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content. Using this tool, operators can optimize decision-making and perform quality control on the workflow itself, for example, analyzing only the changes between files of the same origin instead of reviewing the derivative files from scratch.

ORION(TM) - OTT -- ABR Monitoring System

A key highlight at IBC2016 will be Interra Systems' ORION(TM) - OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. Leveraging industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies, ORION - OTT enables OTT service/equipment and CDN providers to seamlessly monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance.

ORION(TM) Real-Time Monitoring and Video Analysis

At IBC2016, Interra Systems will showcase its ORION(TM) real-time content monitoring system. Being a software-based platform, ORION is enhanced with multi-processor architecture support, enabling customers to optimize their hardware infrastructure, both in terms of cost and performance. ORION provides the industry with a powerful and economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware, giving customers the flexibility to run monitoring tools on the platform of their choice.

The latest version of ORION provides comprehensive SCTE-35 verification with time-accurate thumbnails around splice points, closed-caption and text-service monitoring with logging and display of captions frame-by-frame, encoder boundary point monitoring, and IGMP monitoring for network troubleshooting. It also offers virtualization and comprehensive QoE evaluation.

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis platform for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at IBC2016. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for Windows(R) 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby(R) AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION(TM) - OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

