Interra Systems -- Exhibiting With iPlusb, Booth I-40

The video streaming market faces many challenges, including new standards, formats, device types, and changing video production and delivery approaches. To succeed, service providers need to work with an experienced quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions provider that can fully address the different needs of the market at various stages of the streaming media workflow, for both live and video-on-demand content.



At CAPER, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring. Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solution leads the industry in enabling the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. New features that will be displayed include exhaustive QC checks, adaptive bit rate (ABR) stream validation, real-time QoE measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.



Oct. 25-27

Buenos Aires



Key Technology Demos



BATON(R) -- Next-Generation Hybrid QC With ABR Checks

Interra Systems will showcase hybrid capabilities for its industry-leading BATON(R) QC solution at CAPER.



The highlights of the BATON hybrid QC solution include:



* A unified hybrid QC platform which implements organizational QC policy to support a combination of automated and manual QC checks. The latest version of BATON includes support for manual review flow using the powerful media player.



* Wide support for new codecs and formats including IMF App2 Extended, iTunes(R) Subtitle, CineCanvas Subtitles, Kodak Cineon, and more.



* Expanded audio language detection support for accurate multi-language auto-detection capability for subtitles and closed-caption files with new multi-language checks of audio tracks. BATON currently offers auto-detection support for a variety of languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, Dutch, Portuguese, Italian, Arabic, and Swedish.



* HDR quality checks for basic alignment of speech and captions, VBI lines, audio impulse noise, frame tilt, digital ghosting artifacts, PSE correction, and black frame removal.



* Enhanced loudness detection and correction using BATON's integrated media player, which now displays detailed loudness graphs. Any non-conformance with the specified loudness restriction is reported as an error and can be instantly corrected via the BATON Content Corrector (BCC), a complementary loudness correction application.



* Support for DRM techniques including Apple(R) FairPlay(R) in HLS; PlayReady and Widevine DRM in ISM; and MPEG-DASH file formats.



* Support to register an HTTP/HTTPS location, and QC MPEG-DASH and HLS files.



During CAPER, Interra Systems will also demonstrate its BATON+ QC and analysis solution, which optimizes the QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. New data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.



ORION(TM)-OTT Content and Real-Time Monitors

At CAPER 2017, Interra Systems will demonstrate new additions to its ORION(TM) monitoring solutions family. ORION-OTT is one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of ABR content for multiscreen service delivery over unmanaged networks. ORION-OTT's software-defined architecture, industry-recognized audio-video QoE, and easy deployability on cloud-based infrastructure makes it truly stand out among other solutions.



In addition, Interra Systems will showcase its ORION real-time content monitoring and video analysis system. Being software-based, ORION provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware.



The highlights of the ORION-OTT and ORION real-time content monitors include:



* Major performance improvements in terms of number of services that can be monitored on a single machine and performance scaling on multi-CPU systems.



* ORION-OTT now supports client device monitoring to monitor the user experience based on join time, buffering ratio, number of stalls, play failures, etc.



* The extended monitoring features include active and passive monitoring of origin server performance, checks for audio language codes in manifest files, first video frame sync across variants, support for detection of caption language, and QoE scoring, among other enhancements.



* Support for DRM-protected content and key server integrations using Widevine License Server APIs, PlayReady Key-Seed, Verimatrix Client, BuyDRM Encryption Server, and an option for content key mapping for other DRMs.



* ORION-OTT offers wider support for ABR content including Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Adobe(R) HDS, Dolby(R) AC3/EAC3, HEVC, WebVTT, TTML captions, XML subtitles, RTMP Streaming Protocol, and more.



* ORION real-time content monitoring solution offers new enterprise features, including REST APIs for exporting closed captions, EBP and IGMP data in XML format, system control, and configuration.



VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at CAPER. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats; support for Windows(R) 10; the latest HEVC HM reference code; HEVC interlaced streams; VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4); PCAP streams; Dolby(R) AC-4 audio; and AVS Plus video.



By providing operators with in-depth information about ABR streams, down to the compressed audio and video elementary streams, VEGA ABR speeds up time-to-market for OTT services.



Company Overview:



Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world. Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.





