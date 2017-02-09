Interra Systems CABSAT 2017 Exhibitor Preview

March 21-23

As operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets deliver a growing amount of high-quality video content, including HDR/UHD/4K, to various screens, the need for reliable, efficient, and scalable quality control (QC) and monitoring solutions becomes ever more critical.

At CABSAT, Interra Systems will demonstrate the most comprehensive, integrated, and intuitive QC/monitoring solutions available on the market. A key highlight will be new HEVC and 4K support across all the company's products, including ORION(TM)-OTT, a software-based monitoring solution for adaptive bitrate (ABR) content; ORION real-time content monitoring and video analysis systems; BATON(R) automated, file-based QC; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers.

Key Product Introductions and Demos

HEVC, HDR, and 4K Support

Interra Systems' quality control and monitoring solutions will be on display at CABSAT. During live demonstrations, attendees can learn how to successfully check and assure the integrity of 4K UHD, HEVC, HDR, DPX, and IMF content.

With the introduction of increased resolution in 4K, broadcasters must support increased intensity and color, as outlined by the ITU-R BT.2020 specification, as well as higher bit depths. Interra Systems' solutions optimize this process, enabling better detection of video quality artifacts and other errors in high-resolution content.

ORION(TM)-OTT -- ABR Monitoring System

A key highlight at CABSAT will be the Interra Systems' ORION(TM)-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. Leveraging industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies, ORION-OTT enables OTT service/equipment and CDN providers to seamlessly monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance.

ORION-OTT monitors ABR content via user-defined automated and manual schedules, checking for inconsistencies pertaining to ABR package compliance, manifest/playlist syntax, download errors, content quality, and more. Industry and government regulation conformance is simplified by the system's support for a wide range of standards, including the U.S. CALM Act. The comprehensive solution can also be used for origin server load testing, enabling service providers to monitor and log HTTP requests and responses for HTTP failures, request/response delays, assess server performance, and other issues.

Through real-time alarms for quick on-the-go decision making, a web-based user interface, and rich analytics, ORION-OTT helps OTT and CDN service providers maintain and even improve service quality on a wide range of devices, including TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets.

ORION(TM) Real-Time Monitoring and Video Analysis

Interra Systems will showcase its ORION(TM) real-time content monitoring system at CABSAT. Enhanced with multi-processor architecture support, the software-based platform enables customers to optimize their hardware infrastructure, both in terms of cost and performance. A powerful and economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware, ORION gives customers the flexibility to run monitoring tools on the platform of their choice.

The latest version of ORION provides comprehensive SCTE-35 verification with time-accurate thumbnails around splice points, closed-caption and text-service monitoring with logging and display of captions frame-by-frame, encoder boundary point monitoring, and IGMP monitoring for network troubleshooting. It also offers virtualization and comprehensive QoE evaluation.

BATON(R) Automated, File-Based QC

Interra Systems will showcase BATON(R) 7.0, the latest version of its industry-leading QC solution for file-based SD, HD, and cloud-based workflows. BATON is a comprehensive multiformat solution that supports global standards for QC operations.

BATON 7.0 offers audio detection support and language verification of subtitles and closed-caption files for audio tracks in English, Spanish, German, French, Dutch, Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, and Swedish, with more to come. Using BATON, operators can automatically match the language in each audio track with associated metadata as well as simultaneously check multiple audio tracks in each media asset. Broadcasters and post-production houses can use BATON 7.0 to accurately measure and correct audio program loudness and true-peak audio levels in accordance with the International Telecommunication Union's Recommendation ITU-R BS.1770-3, a global standard for objective loudness measurement.

In addition, the BATON Content Corrector has new features, including video correction, PSE, and metadata correction.

BATON+ QC and Data Analysis

CABSAT attendees can see the latest BATON+ QC and data analysis system on display. BATON+ optimizes the workflow QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. By defining workflows, BATON+ users can ensure metadata consistency and compare QC reports in different ways across content lineage.

The new system also improves upon data analysis. BATON+ seamlessly integrates with multiple BATON(R) installations, captures the QC data, and offers a visual representation of the data analysis results in the form of reports and graphs. This enables users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content. Using this tool, operators can optimize decision-making and perform quality control on the workflow itself, for example, analyzing only the changes between files of the same origin, even if transcoded into different formats, instead of reviewing the derivative files from scratch.

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis platform for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for Windows(R) 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby(R) AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

