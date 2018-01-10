Interra Systems at BVE 2018 — Stand N29

Interra Systems

The media industry in Europe is undergoing rapid transformation, with OTT video services revenue expected to double by 2021, according to Frost & Sullivan research.



New standards, formats, device types, and changing video production and delivery approaches make video streaming workflows significantly more complex than traditional broadcast. Without an end-to-end quality control (QC) and monitoring solution, service providers in the region are challenged to deliver high-quality live and video-on-demand streams.



At BVE 2018, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring, which ensures the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. New features that will be displayed include exhaustive QC checks, adaptive bit rate (ABR) stream validation, real-time quality of experience (QoE) measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.



BATON® — Next-Generation Hybrid Solution Beyond Automated QC

At BVE 2018, Interra Systems will showcase robust QC capabilities for its industry-leading BATON® QC solution, powered by smart workflow tools that go beyond standard automated QC systems to provide comprehensive quality checks and verification efficiency in a flexible environment.

With BATON, video service providers can deliver high-quality audio and video. The QC solution accurately detects and corrects loudness issues, checks for the presence of multilanguage subtitles and closed captions, and offers audio language identification and PSE correction, among other features.



The latest version of BATON supports HDR quality checks, basic alignment of speech and captions, PSE correction, VBI lines, audio impulse noise, frame tilt, digital ghosting artifacts, black frame removal, and more capabilities to help service providers gain an edge on the competition.



BATON also supports a wide range of new codecs and formats including IMF App2 Extended, iTunes® Subtitle, CineCanvas Subtitles, Kodak Cineon, as well as multiple DRM systems to ensure superior quality on every screen.



During BVE, Interra Systems will also demonstrate its BATON+ QC and analysis solution, which optimizes the QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. New data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to track effectively trends and anomalies in the media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.



ORION™-OTT Content and Real-time Monitors

Interra Systems will demonstrate ORION™-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of ABR content, origin server, and end-user devices. ORION-OTT's software-defined architecture, industry-recognized audio-video QoE, and easy deployability on cloud-based infrastructure makes it truly stand out among other solutions. The highlights of the latest version of ORION-OTT include end-user device monitoring; enhanced support for ABR content and DRM; new support for Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Dolby® AC3/EAC3, HEVC, WebVTT, and TTML captions; and extended monitoring features and checks.



In addition, Interra Systems will showcase its ORION™ real-time content monitoring and video analysis system. Being software-based, ORION provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware. The ORION real-time content monitor offers new enterprise features including REST APIs for exporting closed captions, EBP and IGMP data in XML format, system control, and configuration.



VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will showcase its VEGA™ media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at BVE 2018. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats; support for Windows® 10; the latest HEVC HM reference code; HEVC interlaced streams; VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4); PCAP streams; Dolby® AC-4 audio; and AVS Plus video.



By providing operators with in-depth information about ABR streams, down to the compressed audio and video elementary streams, VEGA ABR speeds up time-to-market for OTT services.



Interra Systems is a global leader in providing quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors for linear and streaming workflows; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance, debugging, and troubleshooting of encoded streams

