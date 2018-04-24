Interra Systems BroadcastAsia Exhibitor Preview

Booth 4T3-06

The media industry is undergoing rapid transformation with OTT video services revenue expected to reach $24.41 billion by 2022 in the Asia-Pacific region, according to Research and Markets.

New standards, formats, device types, and changing video production and delivery approaches make video streaming workflows significantly more complex than traditional broadcast. Without an end-to-end quality control (QC) and monitoring solution, service providers in the region are challenged to deliver high-quality live and video-on-demand streams.

At BroadcastAsia, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring, which ensures the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. New features on display include exhaustive QC checks, adaptive bit rate (ABR) stream validation, real-time quality of experience (QoE) measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.

BATON Next-Generation File-Based QC Solution

The latest version of Interra System’s BATON QC solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based advanced algorithms, and includes the industry’s first support for the VAST protocol, hybrid QC workflows, as well as enhanced support for HDR content, audio language detection capabilities, and more.

With BATON’s new auto-scaling feature, service providers can adjust their BATON system to handle peaks in QC content, as needed. BATON also supports a wide range of new codecs and formats, as well as multiple DRM systems to ensure superior quality on every screen.

BATON+ QC and the new data-analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-BatonQC.jpg

Photo Caption: Interra Systems BATON Automated, File-Based Quality Control Solution

ORION™-OTT Content Monitor for VOD and Live Delivery

The industry’s first software-based OTT solution for real-time monitoring of ABR content, the award-winning ORION™-OTT is a high performance, scalable product allowing users to verify ABR videos for quality and compliance.

The latest version of ORION-OTT features an edge performance monitor (EPM) for true, end-to-end monitoring. The EPM integrates with third-party device monitors to collect critical QoE parameters for proactive management of issues.

ORION-OTT also includes a new origin performance monitor for active and passive monitoring of origin servers, with the capability to monitor average response time and bandwidth served, server availability, and HTTP response codes. The ORION-OTT now offers wider support for ABR content and DRM-protected content and supports Adobe HDS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, RTMP, and external XML subtitles. Other extended monitoring features and checks include Dolby AC3/EAC3, HEVC, WebVTT, and TTML captions, audio alerts, manual recording, and more. Enterprise features include workflow-based monitoring for VOD/Live and centralized enterprise-wide monitoring with support for correlation of device-level and upstream alerts.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-Orion-OTT.png

Photo Caption: Interra Systems ORION™-OTT Software-Based OTT Monitoring Solution

ORION™ Real-Time Content Monitoring and Video Analysis System

Created for IP-based delivery infrastructures, ORION™ provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring platform that looks at all aspects of video streams such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, ad-insertion verification, etc. New features include extended checks for live monitoring, support for VANC closed captions (SMPTE-2038), as well as the capability to view and monitor VANC EIA-608 and VANC EIA-708 CC data. Multi-language EPG support enables service providers to deliver the best quality of service to viewers around the globe.

VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA™ media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at BroadcastAsia. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats, support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. A new addition to the VEGA platform, VEGA ABR software, provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams. VEGA ABR is an indispensable tool to check quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/InterraSystems-VegaMediaAnalyzers.png

Photo Caption: Interra Systems VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

Link to Word Doc:www.202comms.com/InterraSystems/180424InterraSystems.docx

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.