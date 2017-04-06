Interra Systems Brings Solutions Approach to the 2017 NAB Show for QC, Monitoring, and Analysis of Streaming Content

CUPERTINO, Calif. -- April 4, 2017 -- At the 2017 NAB Show, booth SU7105, Interra Systems, a leading global provider of software products and solutions to the digital media industry, will demonstrate its end-to-end QC, monitoring, and analysis solutions approach for the streaming media industry. The company's complete set of software-based tools provide scalability, performance, and centralized management enabling service providers to deliver video on every device in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.



"The global video streaming market is set to grow from $30.29 billion in 2016 to $70.05 billion by 2021. As broadcasters and other service providers embrace OTT workflows, they need proven audio and video analysis technologies that will ensure the delivery of technically sound content," said Sunil Jain, CEO at Interra Systems. "At Interra Systems, we offer a complete solution for the content streaming industry, comprising QC to monitoring and analysis for both live and video-on-demand content. By ensuring superior online video and audio quality for our customers, we enable them to focus on other mission-critical content production and delivery tasks, increase customer satisfaction, and boost revenue."



Interra Systems' solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitoring solution for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior-quality video; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solutions are widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets. Interra Systems' solutions assure high-quality, high-capacity video delivery to every screen through exhaustive QC checks, ABR stream validation, real-time QoE measurements at the content delivery stage, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.



More information about Interra Systems solutions can be found at www.interrasystems.com.



About Interra Systems

Interra Systems provides end-to-end unified quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. The company's products include BATON(R), a next generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high quality content at every stage; ORION(TM)-OTT, a content monitor for over-the-top (OTT) workflow to ensure flawless delivery of live and VOD streaming content; ORION, a real-time content monitor for the delivery of error-free linear broadcast of superior quality video; and VEGA(TM) media analyzers for compliance, debug, and troubleshoot of encoded streams.



Interra Systems is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with research and development centers in India, and a global sales and distribution network.



