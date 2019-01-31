Interra Systems at BVE 2019 in London

As OTT video consumption continues to grow, service providers around the globe are looking for ways to differentiate themselves from the competition and boost subscriber satisfaction. What's become clear: To succeed in the streaming environment, service providers must offer high-quality video and audio.

At BVE 2019, Interra Systems will demonstrate its cloud and on-premises solutions for service assurance in file-based workflows, showing how OTT service providers can deliver exceptional audio-video quality on every device. Beyond offering unified QC and monitoring solutions, Interra Systems plays a larger role in the digital media solutions space through innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) techniques, which will also be highlighted at the show.

New! WINNOW for Compliance, Classification, and Categorization

Interra Systems continues its innovation with WINNOW, an AI- and ML-based technology for video compliance, classification, and categorization. WINNOW can detect and tag specific scenes and images such as violence and strong language based on user-defined rules. Based on Interra Systems' widely recognized computer vision and ML technologies, WINNOW helps video service providers streamline their content for target markets across different geographies. WINNOW can be used with Interra Systems' BATON, an automated QC product, and supports deployment on both cloud and on-premises environments.

BATON for Automated, Simplified QC

The latest version of BATON supports integration with WINNOW, the company's new system for content compliance, classification, and identification. Additional new features include REST API support for test plans, tasks, and reports; video compression scores; HDR quality checks; auto-scaling of BATON setup in Amazon cloud/on-premises; support for DRM techniques and enhanced audio language detection capabilities; along with new format support for VAST, P2 package, encrypted DCP content, AVC-Intra, WebM, Vorbis, and more.

BATON ABR and ORION Suite: Scalable, Reliable, and Efficient Solutions for OTT Delivery

At the BVE 2019 show, Interra Systems will spotlight its BATON ABR and ORION-OTT solutions, which set the industry benchmark for delivering high-quality streamed video. BATON ABR and ORION-OTT perform deep QC and monitoring of VOD content from ingest to distribution points. Through demos, visitors will be able to see how BATON ABR's exhaustive checks at pre- and post-transcode stages, along with ORION-OTT's comprehensive, delivery-specific checks and features, assure exceptional QoE for every stream on every device. For live event streaming, ORION-OTT offers a high-performance platform that can monitor a large number of streams for ABR compliance along with audio-video quality checks in real time. The solution suite also supports closed captions, ad verification/compliance, and DRMs.

ORION-OTT is now available for both Windows and Linux operating systems.

Interra Systems' OTT solutions can be deployed in the cloud or on-premises, providing enhanced efficiency and flexibility for any workflow. When complemented by the company's ORION 24/7, real-time monitoring system for IP-based infrastructures, BATON ABR and ORION-OTT product suites provide broadcasters with a total solution for streaming superior-quality services.

Assure Standards Compliance, Debugging With VEGA Media Analyzers

Interra Systems' VEGA™ media analysis solution is the premier tool for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of AV1 format, support for Windows 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, WebM, ALS Audio, Dolby AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. VEGA ABR software provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshooting of complex ABR streams, making the solution an indispensable tool for checking the quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.

Company Overview:

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring artificial intelligence (AI)- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems' solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company's industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION and ORION-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

