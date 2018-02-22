Interra Systems

2018 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

April 9-12

Las Vegas



Interra Systems at the 2018 NAB Show— Booth SU7605



Global OTT video revenues will soar to $83 billion in 2022, according to the latest report from Research & Markets. As service providers grapple with changing video production and delivery approaches, partnering with an industry leader with a solid track record in innovation and customer satisfaction is critical.



At the 2018 NAB Show, Interra Systems will demonstrate how it is helping service providers deliver high-quality live and video-on-demand content on every screen in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. Beyond its end-to-end QC and monitoring solutions, Interra Systems plays a larger role in the software-based digital media solutions space, through innovations in artificial intelligence and machine-learning techniques.



New features for Interra Systems' QC and monitoring solutions will be shown at the 2018 NAB Show, including exhaustive QC checks, adaptive bit rate (ABR) stream validation, real-time quality of experience (QoE) measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.



BATON® Next-Generation File-Based QC Solution

The latest version of Interra System's BATON® QC solution leverages Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning-based advanced algorithms, and includes the industry's first support for the VAST protocol, hybrid QC workflows, as well as enhanced support for HDR content, audio language detection capabilities, and more.

With BATON's new auto-scaling feature, service providers can adjust their BATON system to handle peaks in QC content, as needed. BATON also supports a wide range of new codecs and formats, as well as multiple DRM systems to ensure superior quality on every screen.



BATON+ QC and the new data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.



ORION™-OTT Content Monitor for VOD and Live Delivery

The industry's first software-based OTT solution for real-time monitoring of ABR content, the award-winning ORION™-OTT is a high performance, scalable product allowing users to verify ABR videos for quality and compliance.



The latest version of ORION-OTT features an edge performance monitor (EPM) for true, end-to-end monitoring. The EPM integrates with third party device monitors to collect critical QoE parameters for proactive management of issues.



ORION-OTT also includes a new origin performance monitor for active and passive monitoring of origin servers, with the capability to monitor average response time and bandwidth served, server availability, and HTTP response codes. The ORION-OTT now offers wider support for ABR content and DRM-protected content and supports Adobe® HDS, Microsoft® Smooth Streaming, RTMP, and external XML subtitles. Other extended monitoring features and checks include Dolby® AC3/EAC3, HEVC, WebVTT, and TTML captions, audio alerts, manual recording, and more. Enterprise features include workflow-based monitoring for VOD/Live and centralized enterprise-wide monitoring with support for correlation of device level and upstream alerts.



ORION™ Real-Time Content Monitoring and Video Analysis System

Created for IP-based delivery infrastructures, ORION™ provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring platform that looks at all aspects of video streams such as QoS, QoE, closed captions, ad-insertion verification, etc. New features include extended checks for live monitoring, support for VANC closed captions (SMPTE-2038), as well as the capability to view and monitor VANC EIA-608 and VANC EIA-708 CC data. Multi-language EPG support enables service providers to deliver the best quality of service to viewers around the globe.



VEGA™ Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA™ media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at the 2018 NAB Show. Recent updates to the VEGA family include in-depth analysis of ABR formats, support for Windows® 10, the latest HEVC HM reference code, HEVC-interlaced streams, VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4), PCAP streams, Dolby® AC-4 audio, and AVS Plus video. A new addition to the VEGA platform, VEGA ABR software, provides in-depth analysis, debug, and troubleshoot of complex ABR streams. VEGA ABR is an indispensable tool to check quality and integrity of manifest files and variants.



Company Overview:



Interra Systems is a global leader in providing quality control (QC), monitoring, and analysis solutions for the digital media industry. Interra Systems' innovative products uniquely allow its customers to respond to new challenges in the rapidly changing media environment.



Interra Systems' enterprise-class solutions feature a software-defined architecture that supports a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for increased flexibility, scalability, and cost savings. Widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems' products enable flawless delivery of video on every device. The company's products include BATON®, a next-generation hybrid QC solution for file-based workflow that ensures high-quality content at every stage; ORION™ and ORION™-OTT real-time content monitors for linear and streaming workflows; and VEGA™ media analyzers for compliance, debugging, and troubleshooting of encoded streams.







