Interra Systems 2017 NAB Show Exhibitor Preview

The video streaming market faces many challenges, including new standards, formats, device types, and changing video production and delivery approaches. To succeed, service providers need to work with an experienced solutions provider that can fully address the different needs of the market at various stages of the quality control (QC) and monitoring production workflow, for both live and video-on-demand content.

At the 2017 NAB Show, Interra Systems will showcase its comprehensive approach to QC and monitoring. Interra Systems' enterprise-class, end-to-end solution leads the industry in enabling the delivery of flawless video on every device, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible. New features that will be displayed include exhaustive QC checks, ABR stream validation, real-time QoE measurements, live content monitoring, and deep-dive compressed stream analysis.

Widely adopted and trusted by operators in the global broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, over-the-top (OTT), and post-production markets, Interra Systems' solutions are changing the quality of online video and audio.

BATON(R) -- Next-Generation Hybrid QC Solution With ABR Checks

Interra Systems will showcase hybrid capabilities for its industry-leading BATON(R) QC solution at the 2017 NAB Show. The latest version of BATON is the next-generation quality control (QC) solution with a unified hybrid QC platform, which implements organizational QC policy to support a combination of automated and manual QC checks. With a hybrid QC solution, operators can detect certain issues, such as lip sync, which automated QC solutions alone cannot detect. The new, powerful BATON Media Player shows a list of eyeball QC checks enabled in the test plan, and allows users to add necessary errors, as well as mark each manual task as reviewed. The result is a well-integrated and efficient broadcast workflow.

During NAB, Interra Systems will also demonstrate its BATON+ QC and analysis solution, which optimizes the QC process by allowing users to define workflows representing the stages through which media content flows in a facility. New data analysis features for BATON+ allow users to effectively track trends and anomalies in the media content, optimizing decision-making and QC operations.

ORION(TM) Monitoring Solutions

At the 2017 NAB Show, Interra Systems will demonstrate new additions to its ORION(TM) monitoring solutions family.

The newest member in the family is ORION-OTT, one of the industry's first software-based over-the-top (OTT) solutions for real-time monitoring of adaptive bitrate (ABR) content for multiscreen service delivery. Leveraging industry-proven audio/video quality analysis technologies, ORION-OTT enables OTT service/equipment and CDN providers to seamlessly monitor online video delivery for quality and compliance, making it easy to meet the explosive growth and increasing demand of video services over the internet.

In addition, Interra Systems will showcase its powerful ORION real-time content monitoring and video analysis system. Being software-based, ORION provides users with a powerful yet economical monitoring solution that runs on standard industry hardware. The latest version of ORION real-time content monitoring solution features major performance improvements in terms of number of services that can be monitored on a single machine and performance scaling on multi-CPU systems. New enterprise features include REST APIs for exporting closed captions, EBP and IGMP data in XML format; system control; and configuration.

VEGA(TM) Media Analyzers

Interra Systems will demonstrate its VEGA(TM) media analysis solution for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams at the 2017 NAB Show. Recent updates to the VEGA family include support for Windows(R) 10; the latest HEVC HM reference code; HEVC interlaced streams; VP9 streams (4:2:2, 4:4:4); PCAP streams; Dolby(R) AC-4 audio; and AVS Plus video.

Interra Systems provides software-based content verification, monitoring, and analysis solutions for file-based and real-time workflows in the digital media industry. The company's solutions include BATON(R), a market-leading, enterprise-class QC solution that automatically ensures media content readiness; ORION(TM), a real-time content monitoring solution that enables the delivery of error-free, superior quality video; ORION-OTT, a software-based OTT monitoring solution for ABR content; and VEGA(TM), a family of audio/video analyzers for standards compliance, debug, and interoperability of encoded streams.

