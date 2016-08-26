Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Sizzles in Brazil at 2016 Set Expo

SÃO PAULO, BRAZIL, AUGUST 26, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is showcasing its complete range of wireless and portable products at the Videodata booth (84) at the 2016 SET Expo, the premier business and technology event for broadcast and new media in Latin America. IMT will present its range of portable applications including its microLite - Aerial Transmitter, DR3 IP Diversity Receiver, CRx6, and CIRAS-x6. John Payne IV, president of Integrated Microwave Technologies, will also be presenting on recent FAA drone rule changes and the impact the new set of rules will have on the use of drones on sports and broadcast productions at the show. The presentation is scheduled for August 29th at 4:30pm in Room 11.

“The SET Expo is the largest tradeshow in Latin America and a great opportunity for us to show off our latest broadcast innovations, while highlighting the benefits our products bring to this market,” says Payne. “I am excited about my presentation at SET Expo and speaking about the growing trend of drones in today’s live sports and broadcast industries.”

Designed for UAV and drone applications, the microLite - AerialTransmitter is a superior miniature system of wireless video transmission links designed to capture and display real-time, high-quality video back to ground applications. It is lightweight, weighing less than 4.2oz. Its reliability does not suffer from foliage and other common non line-of-sight limitations of uncompressed solutions. Unlike alternative solutions, IMT’s COFDM technology ensures the transmission of uninterrupted, live TV pictures over long ranges, despite challenging terrain, buildings and other limitations. In addition, the microLite is able to operate at low levels of latency — down to 100ms — making it ideal for remote control applications. This makes the microLite – Aerial the product of choice when broadcast quality, exceptional range and reliability are required.

The DR3 is a third-generation diversity receiver incorporating all the best features of the company’s popular DR1 and DR2, along with a host of exciting new features that set it apart from any other receivers on the market. Perfect for the most demanding central receive and portable applications, it is the first receiver to offer built-in IP diversity receiver switching. Designed to work with IMT’s new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC) that automatically compensate for cable loss, up to eight receivers can be daisy-chained to share the same set of antennas and converters.

The CRx6 is a COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver that offers exceptional RF performance and IP66-rated environmental durability for external use. It accepts the input from external antennas, without problematic block-down converters, and streams directly over an IP network to a DR3 or networked decoder. The CRx6 optionally features the ability to receive up to four RF channels simultaneously. When used in conjunction with IMT's DR3 diversity receiver, users can pair multiple CRx6 receivers together, expanding coverage seamlessly across a wide geographic area.

The CIRAS-x6 is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver integrated into a six-segment antenna pod. It offers exceptional RF performance and IP-56-rated environmental durability for external use. The CIRAS-x6 system is designed to automatically optimize the receive signal at all times, and virtually eliminate all human intervention.

John Payne’s presentation will highlight small UAS, key rule changes and examples of drone applications in water sports, golf and motocross live event broadcasts.

Videodata is a leading Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier for the TV broadcast, pay TV, telecommunications, Internet and government markets.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.