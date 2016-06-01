Integrated Microwave Technologies' (IMT) Refcam HD-I Goes Top-Shelf for CHL Memorial Cup

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, JUNE 1, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, recently featured its RefCam HD-I, an integrated sports camera and transmitter solution that was developed in partnership with iSee, as an integral part of the Canadian Hockey League’s Memorial Cup broadcast.

The Memorial Cup is the premier junior ice hockey club championship for the Canadian Hockey League (CHL). It features a four-team, round-robin style tournament between the three CHL member leagues: The Ontario Hockey League (OHL), the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and the Western Hockey League (WHL). These three leagues represent 60 teams across nine Canadian provinces and four American states. The Memorial Cup is often seen as a preview of some of the preeminent National Hockey League (NHL) talent to come, with recent MVPs including Taylor Hall of the Edmonton Oilers, Milan Lucic of the Los Angeles Kings and Corey Perry of the Anaheim Ducks.

“The RefCam HD-I transmitter brings viewers closer to the action at live sporting events than ever before and we are excited that it was used extensively throughout the Memorial Cup broadcast,” says John Payne IV, President of IMT. “It allowed fans to experience the event from an entirely new perspective. With the Memorial Cup, IMT gained a superb platform to showcase the capabilities of our technology to the broadcast world.”

The RefCam HD-I is a COFDM, HD video transmitter with an integrated high definition camera that captures footage from the referee’s point-of-view. It was specifically created to be worn with or integrated into a sports helmet in a small, low power consumption form factor. Featuring a sleek, contoured design, the RefCam HD-I is unobtrusive in addition to being unnoticeable to the wearer. With an easy-to-clip-on battery module, the system gives users more than one hour of continuous runtime. They can also easily switch out batteries between play.

“We could not be more excited for the RefCam HD-I to have been involved with the broadcast of the Memorial Cup,” says Chris Stramacchia, Founder of iSee. “The RefCam HD-I delivered incredible live shots of the faceoff and live-action goal shots. As the games progressed, the league has gained confidence in the reliability and superb image quality and used the live feed repeatedly.”

Other features of the RefCam HD-I include H.264 HD encoding, operation in the standard 2K DVB-T COFDM mode and compatibility with a wide range of Nucomm IP diversity and handheld receivers. It supports standard licensed and unlicensed frequencies. The low-profile antennas are optimized for all stadium environments. The RefCam HD-I is also easily configured with the Nucomm application software.

Accessories for the RefCam HD-I, which come in a soft carrying case, include several items that simplify operation for continual plug-and-play use, such as four extra batteries, two battery chargers and a quick start guide.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a portfolio company of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.