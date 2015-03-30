Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) microLite HD Link Goes the Distance for Brazil’s TV Diário

MOGI DAS CRUZES, BRAZIL, MARCH 30, 2015 – When Brazil’s TV Diário, a TV Globo affiliate, was looking to offer its viewers in-depth coverage of its Festa do Divino Espírito Santo broadcast, it turned to Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets and its RF Central microLite Wireless Camera HD Links. Videodata, a leading Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier, in partnership with RTV Films, updated the station’s OB van with microLite giving the broadcaster added mobility in the field.

Festa do Divino is a historical religious festival held annually throughout the municipality of Mogi das Cruzes. This year, the parade portion of the event, which took place over the course of two hours, was broadcast live on TV Diário. An estimated 25,000 spectators shut down the streets of the central region of Mogi das Cruzes to witness the traditional procession of the Entry of the Palmetto portion of the celebration.

“The RF Central microLite system enabled us to create a much more agile broadcast,” says Renato Concenza, executive director, TV Diário. “We were able to bring new images with fantastic quality to our viewers. The system was spectacular.”

“The microLite link brought fantastic agility to this transmission, because we can get away from the conventional images done using cable, and our reporters and videographers have more agility and more distance between where the image is captured and our mobile unit,” says Romeu Alencar, engineering director, TV Diário.

Developed for the new generation of HD (SDI)-capable compact cameras, microLite has been specially designed to address current domestic and international broadcasting-band requirements within a single unit. All microLite HD Links are available in licensed 2-GHz and license-free 5.8-GHz frequency versions. The 2-GHz model covers from 1.9 to 2.5GHz and delivers up to 200mW, while the 5.8-GHz frequency band unit has a robust 100-mW RF output.

“The microLite system allowed the camera operator to shoot more comfortably and with much more mobility than ever before,” says Marcelo Ganga, project manager, Videodata. “He didn’t need to run a cable to the COFDM digital system, so he was able to shoot in locations not previously accessible, and as a result provided viewers with unique shots.”

Depending on the mode, frequency and antennas, the transmitter has a range of up to one mile. microLite features superb H.264 SD and HD encoding capabilities and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports the main profile of the H.264 standard, providing a 30-percent bit-rate reduction or video-quality improvement compared to encoders that only support the H.264 baseline profile.

“By using the microLite system, TV Diário has made a commitment to its viewers to offer the best coverage possible,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “Videodata is a great partner for us in this region, as they have provided many local broadcasters, including TV Diário, with the latest microwave technology available on the market today.”

Headquartered in Mogi das Cruzes, TV Diário was founded in 2000 and is the only open-channel-generating station of the Upper Tietê river region in the state of São Paulo. Through nine programs, the TV Globo affiliate offers more than 23 weekly hours of local content, broadcasting from Alto Tietê to around 1.5 million in 10 cities in the region.

This partnership, and the use of the digital microwave link, has been fundamental in allowing us to shine,” adds Mario Theo, operations director, RTV Films. “The microLite camera system is a game changer for us. We look forward to using it on future broadcasts.”

About Videodata

Videodata is a leading Brazilian systems integrator and equipment supplier for the TV Broadcast, Pay TV, Telecommunications, Internet and Government markets, with 20 years of experience. Carrying a roster of respected and industry-leading broadcast manufacturer partners, Videodata has a complete portfolio of products and services including Playout Servers and Automation with hundreds of playlists in operation, Video Compress & Satellite HD Microwave Links, Production Equipment, 3D On Air Graphics, Media Asset Management, Archiving Solutions. Videodata has pioneered and launched several key technologies and innovations in Brazil, including media asset management and archiving, MPEG-4 video transmission, broadcast video servers, virtual sets, TV automation with servers, and most recently mobile HD transmitters for helicopters and OB vans. More information is available at http://www.videodata.com.br.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-¬term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.