Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Introduces Nucomm DR3 Diversity Receiver at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 11, 2015 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, introduces its Nucomm DR3 diversity receiver at NAB 2015 (Booth N3922).

The Nucomm DR3 is a third-generation diversity receiver incorporating many of the same powerful features as Nucomm’s popular DR1 and DR2 receivers, along with additional functionalities, including six-way MaxRC diversity, IP diversity, MPEG3/4 decoding, a WebPage interface and integration into IP networks. Ideal for the most demanding central-receive and portable applications, it is the first receiver to offer a built-in IP diversity switch. It is designed to work with Nucomm’s new High Dynamic Range Block Down Converters (HDRBDC), which automatically compensate for cable loss. Highly modular and scalable, the DR3 allows users to daisy chain up to eight receivers to share the same set of antennas. Each DR3 acts as a redundancy to the HDRBDC, ensuring high reliability.

“IMT’s commitment to providing the industry with state-of-the-art digital microwave systems has never been stronger, and we are excited to introduce the Nucomm DR3 at NAB 2015,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “The DR3 is our next-generation receiver, featuring new functionality and usability. With built-in IP capabilities, the DR3 receiver is modular so it allows broadcasters to scale and grow into the system. This is an important factor in making future-proof equipment decisions.”

In many applications, a single receiver may not be able to cover an intended area. The DR3 has an integrated IP diversity switch directly in the receiver. This feature is referred to as eLink. With eLink users can connect up to three additional remotely located receivers via Ethernet to the DR3. The remote receivers are fully coordinated by the DR3. No operator intervention is required to ensure that the best possible video is available. eLink coordinates all the remote receivers to tune to the same frequency and modulation parameters. Additionally, metadata from each receiver is displayed on the front panel of the DR3 and WebPage.

The DR3 receiver is configured with six diversity COFDM demodulators using maximum-ratio combining (MaxRC), which significantly improves the robustness of higher-data-rate COFDM modulation. Spatial diversity increases system performance by digitally combining signals with different characteristics, essentially filling in the gaps in the channel, providing improved path reliability. The built-in spectrum analyzer instantly analyzes the selected channel, and can be used to minimize multi-path or determine if the channel is clear from interference.

The DR3 is available in 1.25, 2.5, 6, 7 and 8MHz bandwidths, allowing for 1 to 31 Mbps data rates. It is configured with an internal low-latency, multi-format H.264/MPEG2 HD/SD monitoring decoder. A legacy DVB-ASI output, which can be fed to an external decoder, is also available.

The DR3 control panel uses a five-inch capacitive color LCD touchscreen for easy navigation through the menu system. Spectrum monitoring of all six antennas is viewable directly on the front panel. Detailed information such as receive signal level and MER of each antenna, system level BER and decoder statistics, are available. Remote control is facilitated via Ethernet. When using Ethernet IP interconnects, the DR3 takes advantage of eLink technology, coordinating all the remote receivers and displaying consolidated statistics.

