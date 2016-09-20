Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Introduces microLite, A Robust Wireless Video Solution, to Worship Market at the WFX Expo 2016

LOUISVILLE, KY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is showcasing the microLite family of products, including the RF Central 58microLite HD System to the house of worship market at the WFX Expo 2016 (Booth 945).

“Our microLite is an affordable, reliable, professional broadcast grade wireless video solution perfect for house of worship applications,” says John Payne IV, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “We are excited to showcase our 58microLite Mini Kit, our most affordable iteration of our microLite, at WFX this year and invite all attendees to experience this product for themselves.”

The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is ideal for any house of worship application that requires wireless transmission, providing the ability to capture images not only within the church walls, but also throughout the entire facility. For those facilities that provide broadcasts or online streaming capabilities, the microLite allows a facility to provide its viewers with a greater sense that they are present. In addition, the microLite is also extremely easy to use, which is important since many camera operators are volunteers, not industry professionals.

The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is a highly portable professional-grade MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS). Developed for the small format HD compact cameras, the 58microLite system is available in either licensed or unlicensed bands. It provides customers with the highest quality video without breakup or pixilation. Its size, weight and performance makes it ideal for point-of-view and any type of live event coverage, including services, sermons or readings.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a portfolio company of xG Technology, Inc., is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

