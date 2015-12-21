Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) 58microLite HD Mini Kit Now Featured in B&H Photo Video Catalog

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, DECEMBER 21, 2015 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, is proud to announce the RF Central 58microLite HD Mini Kit will now be featured in the catalog of B&H Photo Video, the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the United States.

“We are thrilled to bring our award-winning microLite technology to B&H’s large customer base,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “With the 58microLite, we have created a customizable and cost-effective solution for users looking to explore wireless HD video systems. By being featured in the B&H catalog, we are now greatly expanding the 58microLite’s availability.”

The 58microLite HD Mini Kit is a highly portable professional-grade MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission system capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line of sight. Developed for compact cameras, the 58microLite system is available in licensed or unlicensed bands. Customers choose the microLite when they require the highest quality video without breakup or pixilation. The new 58microLite is available à la carte or in preconfigured application-specific kits. The kits are designed to be complete solutions enabling the operator set up quickly and cover a wide area with long-range wireless transmission.

At the heart of the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is the microLite HD Transmitter. Its size, weight and performance makes it ideal for UAV, sports, live newsgathering, reality-based programs, EFP/OB, point-of-view and any type of live event coverage. The 58microLite HD Mini Kit comes in three camera mounting versions: the standard hot-shoe and optional Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount. It also features an easy-to-use user interface and 12 easily selected presets, making it simple to change channels and other operating parameters on the fly.

The 58microLite kit features a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses maximal-ratio combining technology to enable the system to support Line-of-Sight (LOS) as well as Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) applications. It comes in an ultra-small, self-contained package perfect for discrete installations. With no block down converters and complicated interconnects, the 58microLite has been adopted where quick, reliable and easily transmitted links are required. It features MPEG-4/MPEG-2 auto-detect video and embedded audio decoding, a technology that provides a highly reliable decode solution in demanding portable applications.

The 58microLite kit is now available for direct online purchase through B&H Photo Video at the company’s website, www.bhphotovideo.com. It is also available through IMT’s network of authorized dealers.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed-link applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found at www.imt-solutions.com.