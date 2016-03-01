Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) 58microlite HD Mini Kit Makes Big Entrance at NAB 2016

LAS VEGAS, MARCH 1, 2016 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets, will be highlighting the 58microLite HD Mini Kit at NAB 2016 (Booth C1321).

Ideal for ENG truck applications, the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is a highly portable professional-grade MPEG-4 COFDM HD wireless camera transmission link capable of providing high-quality video at distances over two miles, line-of-sight (LOS). Developed for the next generation of HD capable compact cameras, the 58microLite system is available in either licensed or unlicensed bands. The microLite provides customers with the highest quality video without breakup or pixilation.

The new 58microLite is available à la carte or in preconfigured application specific kits. The kits are designed to give the operator the ability to set up quickly and to cover a wide area with long-range wireless transmission.

“In many ENG applications, the story does not unfold next to the truck, which requires the operator to be on the move while recording,” says John Payne IV, president of IMT. “With the addition of the 58microLite HD Mini Kit, all the camera operator needs to do to control the system is dial into the microLite receiver on the video router within the truck, grab the camera and attach the microLite. Within minutes of hitting the scene, they can be off capturing the story.”

At the heart of the 58microLite HD Mini Kit is the microLite HD Transmitter. Its size, weight and performance makes it ideal for UAV, sports, live newsgathering, reality-based programs, EFP/OB, point-of-view and any type of live event coverage. The 58microLite HD Mini Kit comes in three camera mounting versions: the standard hot-shoe and optional Anton/Bauer Gold Mount or V-Mount. It also features an easy-to-use interface and 12 easily selected presets, making it simple to change channels and other operating parameters on the fly.

The 58microLite kit features a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses maximal-ratio combining technology to enable the system to support LOS as well as non-line-of-sight (NLOS) applications. It comes in an ultra-small, self-contained package perfect for discrete installations. With no block down converters and complicated interconnects, the 58microLite has been adopted where quick, reliable and simple usage is required. It features MPEG-4/MPEG-2 auto-detect video and embedded audio decoding. This technology provides a highly reliable decode solution in demanding portable applications.

The 58microLite kit is available for direct online purchase through Markertek, a highly specialized broadcast and pro-audio supply house, and the catalog of B&H Photo Video, the largest non-chain photo and video equipment store in the United State. It is also available through IMT’s network of authorized dealers.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the broadcast, sports, entertainment and law enforcement markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital broadcast microwave video systems. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license-free sports and entertainment applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state, local and federal police departments.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.