InSync Technology Partners With Marquise Technologies on Software Standards Conversion Within MIST Mastering Solution

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — Oct. 25, 2018 — InSync Technology and Marquise Technologies today announced the integration of FrameFormer motion compensated frame rate conversion into the industry-leading MIST Mastering solution.

MIST revolutionises the mastering process by offering unrivaled features for creating any type of master or file package from any type and resolution of source media within a single software solution. From the RAW data to the final delivery, MIST provides transcoding for multiple formats, extensive editing and conforming tools, and advanced color grading and color management features for workflows including HDR and ACES.

Renowned for its proficiency in IMF mastering, with the industry's broadest support of IMF applications, MIST is also the tool of choice for creating DCPs, broadcast and web deliveries. Integration of InSync's FrameFormer motion compensated standards conversion into MIST further enhances the toolset available in the content workflow.

Frame rate conversion is an essential requirement for any content owner wanting to monetize its material domestically and internationally. Footage shot at 23.98 hertz must be converted to 50 hertz and 59 hertz for TV distribution. Frame rate conversion is also necessary when there's a need to integrate mixed frame rate footage into a production, such as when content turns up unexpectedly at the wrong frame rate for the project. A high-quality motion compensated standards converter is the only solution for these applications.

FrameFormer from InSync Technology is a high-quality motion compensated standards converter that offers frame rate conversion, including cadence management, for all types of content from sub-QCIF up to 8K and beyond. FrameFormer has been carefully designed and finely tuned over many years to provide reliable conversions with automated settings, enabling fast deployment without lengthy parameter setup.

"InSync Technology is delighted to have the opportunity to integrate high-quality frame rate conversion into an industry-leading mastering product," said Managing Director of InSync Technology Paola Hobson. "We are thrilled that FrameFormer can now be offered within Marquise Technologies' state-of-the-art solutions for digital cinema, broadcast and OTT applications."

"Frame rate conversion is a key element in mastering, and we wanted to offer our customers the best possible quality and flexibility for their deliverables. The collaboration with InSync and the integration of FrameFormer into MIST provides them with renowned excellence and enriches the capabilities of our solutions," said Laurence Stoll, CEO of Marquise Technologies.

# # #

About Marquise Technologies

Marquise Technologies designs state-of-the-art solutions for the cinema, the television broadcast and the OTT industry. The company addresses post-production facilities and digital film labs and provides them with high-end solutions for image processing, mastering and quality control for Digital Cinema and UHDTV.

MIST is also a certified solution for Editorial and QC in Dolby Vision, as well as a Netlfix Post Technology Alliance product.

For more information please visit the website www.marquise-tech.com.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro) as well as an integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Zenium framework and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

FrameFormer can be purchased online from www.frameformer.com.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information contact Paola Hobson (paola.hobson@insync.tv).

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/InSync/181025InSync.docx

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/InSync/InSync-ConversionComparison.jpg

Photo Caption: FrameFormer from InSync Technology is a high-quality motion compensated standards converter.

Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@InsyncTech%20Partners%20With%20@Marquise_tech%20on%20Software%20Standards%20Conversion%20Within%20MIST%20Mastering%20Solution%20-%20http://bit.ly/2z47lX4

Follow InSync Technology:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InSyncTechLtd/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insync-technology-ltd/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InSyncLtd