InSync Technology Introduces FrameFormer Frame Rate Converter Plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac Users

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — March 13, 2019 — InSync Technology today announced that the company's FrameFormer motion compensated frame rate converter now is available as a plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac users. Simplifying and accelerating deployment through automated settings, FrameFormer provides conversion for all types of content from sub-QCIF up to 8K and beyond.

"Frame rate conversion is an essential requirement for monetizing content domestically and internationally as well as for integrating mixed frame rate footage into a production," said Managing Director of InSync Technology Paola Hobson. "A high-quality motion compensated standards converter is the only solution for these applications, and we're adding to our solutions for Mac users with our new FrameFormer plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro for macOS."

The FrameFormer Adobe Premiere Pro Mac plug-in complements InSync's popular plug-ins for Final Cut Pro (Mac) and Adobe Premiere Pro (Windows), quickly and conveniently meeting any frame rate and format conversion requirements. Integrated seamlessly into Adobe Premiere Pro, the plug-in offers a simple user interface that allows users to select the required conversion and to preview in-progress results via on-screen thumbnails.

"In repurposing different frame rate material for integration into your media projects, attention to detail makes all the difference," added Hobson. "Picture quality must be preserved at every step because even the smallest error introduced early in the process will propagate, resulting in highly visible defects down the line. Now our family of FrameFormer plug-ins gives Adobe Premiere Pro users working on both Mac and Windows systems confidence in the results of their frame rate conversion processes."

FrameFormer is available in a standard edition that provides conversions for content up to HD resolution, with presets for common conversions, and in a professional edition that provides conversions for content up to UHD and beyond, with highly flexible custom controls.

InSync Technology will provide demos of the FrameFormer Adobe Premiere Pro Mac plug-in at the 2019 NAB Show (Booth SL7412), April 8-11 in Las Vegas. A free trial version is available now at https://www.frameformer.com/demo-download.html/?___store=default.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro) as well as an integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Zenium framework and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

FrameFormer can be purchased online from www.frameformer.com.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

Product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information contact Paola Hobson (paola.hobson@insync.tv).

Photo Caption: InSync's FrameFormer motion compensated frame rate converter now is available as a plug-in version for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac users.

