InSync Technology and Hiscale Partner to Offer New FLICS | SOLO FrameFormer Standards Conversion Solution

PETERSFIELD, U.K. — Aug. 13, 2019 — InSync Technology today announced that the company is expanding its popular FrameFormer high quality software standards conversion range with the release of the new FLICS | SOLO FrameFormer (FLICS | SOLO FF) solution, which fully integrates FrameFormer within the Hiscale FLICS | SOLO transcoding solution. Offering support for a range of codecs including ProRes, AVC, DNxHD, and XDCAM, FLICS | SOLO FF provides a flexible, comprehensive solution for all content from SD to UHD and beyond.

"InSync is proud to announce that we are now a reseller for the FLICS | SOLO FF product," said Paola Hobson, Managing Director of InSync Technology Ltd. "With requirements to repurpose media for so many different delivery platforms, the need for high quality, cost effective standards conversion has never been so great. Following our successful technical partnership, resulting in the integration of FrameFormer with Hiscale's flexible transcoding solutions, InSync Technology can now offer our customers a powerful software conversion product for every type of content."

Unlike other software conversion solutions, FLICS | SOLO FF does not require access to GPUs, giving users complete freedom to choose what server to run their conversions on. The solution may be deployed stand-alone or integrated into existing customer platforms via a RESTful API.

"Expanding our reseller network with InSync Technology seemed a natural next step," said Tilo Skomudek, CEO of Hiscale. "When customers are looking for frame rate conversion within their transcoding workflows, they like to consult with a standards conversion expert. InSync Technology is ideally placed to help solve whatever conversion problem the customer has."

FrameFormer is a highly scalable, motion compensated software standards conversion solution. Through the integration with Hiscale's FLICS transcoder product family, FLICS | SOLO FF provides a truly flexible approach to deployment, as it can run in any standard IT environment, on premises or in the cloud.

InSync Technology will provide demos of FLICS | SOLO FF at IBC2019 (Stand 2.A46), Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam. Those interested in purchasing FLICS | SOLO FF should contact enquiries@insync.tv.

About InSync Technology

InSync Technology is a successful and growing employee-owned business. Since its inception in 2003, InSync has specialized in developing highly efficient signal processing hardware and software products, with a focus on motion compensated frame rate and format conversion (standards converters). Hardware products supporting live conversion for all formats up to 8K are sold via OEM partnerships with world-leading broadcast manufacturers.

InSync's FrameFormer software standards converter is the only motion compensated frame rate converter designed for CPU deployment, allowing users to avoid the restrictions of GPUs. FrameFormer offers unique flexibility in support for Windows, Linux, and Mac operating systems and is available in a variety of plug-ins for popular edit software (such as Final Cut Pro X and Adobe Premiere Pro) as well as an integration into third-party solutions (such as the Imagine Communications' Selenio Flex™ file framework, Marquise Technologies' MIST, and Dalet AmberFin), or as stand-alone software for integration into bespoke workflows.

FrameFormer can be purchased online from www.toolfarm.com.

More information is available at www.insync.tv.

