Insight TV Strengthens US Presence with 4K UHD Channel Launch on RCN’s Digital TV Service

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, is further expanding its US reach with the launch of its popular 4K UHD channel 24/7 on RCN Corporation’s digital pay-TV service. The Insight TV launch, which began on January 7th 2019, is part of RCN’s distribution of multiple 4K UHD channels.

RCN began rolling out its 4K-ready set-top boxes to subscribers last year. The device, made by Arris, is powered by TiVo’s software and user interface. Insight TV UHD will launch along with seven 4K channels hosted by the SES Ultra HD Platform, and is available to all subscribers of the digital basic tier package that have the 4K-ready box.

“Insight was one of the first channels to join the SES’s Ultra HD platform in North America, which now hosts the world’s largest source of 4K linear content and live events coverage,” said Steve Corda, Vice President of Media Platforms for SES in North America. “Insight TV is on the leading edge of Ultra HD programming, with content shot natively in 4K and transmitted in HLG-HDR. We are pleased to take yet another next step in Ultra HD together, enabling RCN to offer an immersive television viewing experience like no other.”

“We’re partnering with the world’s leading distribution providers to ensure that our 4K UHD content is delivered globally,” adds Angela Borrillo, Vice President Business and Legal Affairs, Insight TV. “We’re delighted to kick off 2019 with this announcement, which further highlights our growing presence in the US. We seek to connect audiences worldwide with exciting stories based on topics that are trending around the world.”