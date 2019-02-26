Insight TV Races into Motorsport Season Launching New Shows Aimed at Speed Seekers

Insight TV, the world’s leading 4K UHD HDR broadcaster and producer of native UHD content, is launching a series of new shows that will offer motorsports fans a thrilling look at the lives and stories behind some of the world’s most talented racers on two and four wheels.

Launching on 1st March on Insight.tv, the Speed Seekers series will give fans the inside track on Moto2 motorbike world champion, Franco Morbidelli in Morbidelli Rising; show F1 veterans, professional drivers and amateurs battling to endure the epic Spa 24 Hours race in Endurance: 24 Hours at Spa; provide neck-craning action from the globetrotting Bolddog freestyle motocross team in FMX Nomads; and show celebrity supercar owners racing each other in Fast and Famous.

Morbidelli RisingThe 2018 Moto GP motorbike season kicks off with lots of anticipation and excitement for new rider and rising star, Franco Morbidelli, who is joining for his rookie season. The series charts the 18 months before Franco’s Moto GP track debut, revealing the mentoring and relationship with motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi, his home life, the nerves and pressure leading up to his first race, as well as their intense training sessions at ‘The Ranch’. The series highlights Insight TV’s continued successful production partnership with Monster Energy.

Endurance: 24 Hours at SpaGo behind the visor and step into the lives of the drivers competing to win one of motorsport’s toughest races: the ‘Total 24 Hours of Spa’ in Belgium. This new show, produced inhouse by Insight TV, goes behind the scenes, featuring personal stories of world class amateur and professional drivers – including F1 legend Rubens Barrichello – from six leading teams who fiercely battle to last 24 hours at this notorious circuit.

FMX NomadsViewers will join Dan Whitby, Samson Eaton and Arran Powley to experience the globetrotting, day-to-day life of the high-flying Bolddog freestyle motocross team. With the latest event in their nomadic schedule taking them to the outskirts of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, the crew are faced with the challenge and added danger of combining their show with drift car drivers Luke Woodham and Steve ‘Baggsy’ Biagioni. The show was produced inhouse by Insight TV.

Fast and FamousIn Fast and Famous two celebrity supercar owners are pitted against each other to race their cars on a real race track. But there’s a catch… the host of the show also happens to be an accomplished race driver who will train the celebrities in their quest to reach the chequered flag first. The celebrity who clocks the fastest time wins the grand prize and the honour of being the fastest famous petrol-head.

Viewers can also find a host of additional motoring content on Insight.tv, including Road to Gymkhana Grid, Close Proximity, Graveyard Carz, MTB Heroes, Dangers of Darkfest and many more.

Frank le Mair, Executive Producer, Insight TV says, “This new collection of shows will give motorsport fans and viewers a racer’s view of the skill, danger, determination and speed involved to compete in some of the most exhilarating, exciting and demanding events in world motorsport. Exploring the lives and stories behind talented riders competing in Moto GP, endurance racing and freestyle motocross, along with showcasing the world’s fastest celebrity speed fans, viewers will be treated to spectacular, hair-raising motorsport action from across the globe.

“Motorsports communities have always been an important part of Insight TV’s show library, and these new programs demonstrate to all speed seekers out there that Insight TV is top of the podium for storytelling and adventurous content.”