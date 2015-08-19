InfoComm Goes Live In London

InfoComm International® reveals InfoComm Live Hands-On, an intensive training addressing production essentials to be held on Friday, 4 September 2015 at Church House Conference Centre in Westminster, London, UK.

Presented by InfoComm and supporting companies, course topics include, lighting for video in large venues, acoustic intelligibility, video playback and display, projection, video camera techniques and the latest in laser projection.

Andre LeJeune, CTS, InfoComm University™ Staff Instructor says: “The course is aimed at professionals with basic technical expertise working in fixed or live installations.”

“Additionally, professionals will learn production basics so that they are faster, more efficient, saving valuable time on site. This will empower them to deliver The Exceptional Experience for clients and their audiences, every time.”

Event sponsors include Canon Europe, Green Hippo Limited, NEC Display Solutions United Kingdom, Panasonic and Shure® Systems Group. Supporting companies include Church House Conference Centre, Creative Technology (CT), Creative Staging and Jacobs Massey.

Chris Lavelle, Regional Director, UK and Ireland echoes: “The course brings together all of the benefits of InfoComm’s certifications, training programmes and expertise supported by local InfoComm representation. The intensive and exciting one-day event will be at Church House Conference Center, a prime example of events excellence with an award-winning in-house audiovisual team.”

Any manufacturers that would like to take part in these types of events please contact Chris Lavelle.

Don’t miss out. Register now at http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/42100.htm.

