InfoComm Announces University Days in Cardiff & London

FAIRFAX, VA , NOVEMEBER 12, 2014 —InfoComm International®, the leading trade association representing the audiovisual and information communications industries worldwide announces two InfoComm University™ Days to 18th November at the Thistle Cardiff City Center and 20 November onboard the HMS Belfast, London.

Cardiff and London University Days are supported by Canon Europe. The London University Day is supported by Audio-Technica.

Chris Lavelle, Regional Director, UK & Ireland at InfoComm International said: “We’ve got an amazing line up of expert speakers who will present informative and topical issues. Interested parties are encouraged to sign up as early as possible.”

Each day will be a full day of education covering topics including networked microphones to the behavior of light in projection, LED video wall displays, cloud computing, big data and a look at InfoComm’s new AV Systems Performance Verification Guide. Each event will be followed by a networking reception to reflect on the day.

Certified Technology Specialist holders can earn CTS® renewal points. Each event is free to InfoComm members and includes lunch.

There will be prize giveaways for delegates including a compact digital camera from Canon at both events and pair of Audio-Technica headphones at the London University Day.

Viewing the full schedule is highly recommended. Please visit:

Cardiff - http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/40438.htm

London - http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/40532.htm

About InfoComm International

Now in our 75th year, InfoComm International® is the international trade association representing the professional audiovisual and information communications industries. InfoComm has more than 5,000 members, including manufacturers, systems integrators, dealers and distributors, independent consultants, programmers, rental and staging companies, end-users and multimedia professionals from more than 80 countries. InfoComm International is the leading resource for AV standards, market research and news. Its training, certification and education programs set a standard of excellence for AV professionals. InfoComm International is the founder of InfoComm, the largest annual conference and exhibition for AV buyers and sellers worldwide. InfoComm also produces trade shows in Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East. Additional information is available at infocomm.org.