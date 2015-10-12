InfoComm Announces Digital Signage Roundtable Sponsors

InfoComm International® announces that audio-visual supplier TD Maverick and digital signage manufacturer ONELAN will sponsor the association’s upcoming Digital Signage = Business Value Roundtable events at the spectacular locations of Chandos House, Westminster, London from 14:00-19:00 on Tuesday, 20 October 2015 and The Plaza Hotel, Dublin from 14:00-19:00 on Thursday, 22 October 2015.

“We’re delighted that TD Maverick and ONELAN are headline sponsors of these events which promise to be insightful, informative and compelling,” enthuses Chris Lavelle, regional director, UK & Ireland at InfoComm International. “These companies will partake in discussions as well as share first-hand market expertise, knowledge and insights on the day as well as exhibiting their latest innovations.”

Simon Fagan, managing director of TD Maverick UK says: "The converging world of AV/IT is never more apparent than in the revolution in digital signage and how intuitive, impactful and dynamic the marketplace is becoming. We work with some of the world's leading manufacturers in the sector, bringing cutting-edge technologies to market including LG, Phililips, SignageLive and Sony, so we're looking forward to joining in the conversation about the future of digital signage with InfoComm at the Roundtables."

Simon Carp, product manager at ONELAN adds: ”We’re delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor these Roundtables. London and Dublin are hotspots of talent and innovation in digital signage and are already home to a range of exciting installs powered by ONELAN. We look forward to sharing these projects at the event and discussing industry trends with the wider InfoComm community.”

Digital Signage Creates Business Value

The headline presentation at both events will be by Lyle Bunn (Ph.D. Hon.), strategy architect at BUNN Co. It will highlight business opportunities, trends and growth, best practices, provide an industry ‘snapshot’, explore the use of dynamic data and demonstrate how digital signage relates to enterprise applications and infrastructure. Bunn’s presentation will be followed by roundtable discussion and industry networking to further debate and discuss the topics and ideas presented.

“It’s clear that digital signage is one of the fastest growing media in the market today. InfoComm Roundtable attendees in London and Dublin will be better prepared to use digital signage technology as a powerful tool in projects benefiting their clients and their audiences,” says Bunn.

Attendees can sign up for the events by following this link: http://www.infocomm.org/cps/rde/xchg/infocomm/hs.xsl/22099.htm?type=Roundtable

For those wishing to gain credentials or further their education beyond the Roundtable events, InfoComm provides training on all aspects of digital signage including Digital Signage for Technology Managers specialist online courses. Video: http://bit.ly/1Rro2gL.

www.infocomm.org